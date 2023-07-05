Heavy rains in Kerala: One dead, three missing; 204 families shifted to relief camps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Incessant rains and gusty winds continued across the state for the third consecutive day causing major damages. One person died while three others went missing. As many as 904 people from 264 families were shifted to 50 relief camps across the state. While 18 houses were completely damaged, 405 houses were partially damaged in the rain. A cyclonic storm caused major damages in Thrissur. The IMD has issued orange alert for the five northern districts and Idukki on Thursday, while yellow alert has been issued for the other districts, except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

T Basheer, 50 from Kannur city died after he fell into waterlog. Bijeesh Puliyullaparambathu, went missing after falling into a canal from a bridge at Orkkatteri in Kozhikode. In another incident, five members of a family - a woman, her two daughters, son and her mother - were swept away at Nilambur in Malappuram. Three of them survived while two others - Susheela, 60 and her granddaughter Anushree, 12 - are yet tobe traced.

The 150-year-old compound wall of Kannur central jail collapsed. The jail officials said the around 20 meter wall, behind the jail collapsed. In Kannur, around 20 houses were partially damaged. At New Mahe a tree fell down causing damages to four shops. A 134-year-old church - St Paul's CSI Church Arayapuram in Thiruvalla - collapsed. Around 35 houses flooded at Niranam grama panchayat. Eleven people were shifted to relief camps.

A cyclonic storm (Minnal Chuzhali) in Chalakudy, Aloor, Kattoor, Pariyaram and Meloor caused widespread damage. The whirlwind that lasted for a few minutes uprooted trees, falling on houses and electric cables, in addition to blocking roads. As many as 61 houses were partially damaged and five were completely damaged in the district. A minor tremor was felt at Thrikkur, Amballur and Kallur. Three camps were opened in Kodungallur and 33 people were shifted. Severe sea erosion was reported in Chavakkad.

In Ernakulam, two relief camps were set up at Kannamaly and Kakkanad. One house was completely destroyed and six houses were partially damaged. Three people including a student suffered injuries after tree fell on them. Paddy loss at around 105 Ha was reported.

Four houses were damaged in Idukki. While two houses were partially damaged in mudslip in Anaviratti and Velliyamattam, uprooted trees damaged two houses in Udumbanchola and Santhanpara. Opening of Pambla and Kallarkutty dam shutters surged water level in Periyar and Muthirapuzha rivers.

In Pathanamthitta, 27 relief camps were opened for 581 members of 171 families. Many

educational institutions are working as relief camps in the district. Two houses were damaged after trees fell on the buildings in Thenmala and Vazhapara. In Aryankavu, trees fells onto the road causing major traffic congestion.

In Palakkad 12 houses were partially damaged while one house was completely damaged. A huge tree fell near Oomandy hairpin bend causing major traffic disruption on Nelliampathy--Nenmara road for more than three hours. In Chethallur a house got completely damaged and the residents escaped unhurt. Till Wednesday morning, the district received an average rainfall of 76.53 mm.

In capital district a tree branch fell on the roof of Cantonment House, official residence of the Leader of Opposition. Nmajor damages were reported. A house was fully damaged at Kunnathukal, after a fell on it. Three electric posts fell at Chembur and another post fell at Kathipara. Visits to Ponmudi, Kallar, Meenmutty and Mankayam were restricted.

The IMD has predicted wide and heavy rainfall on Thursday. Fishermen on the coast were advised not to venture into the sea due to the high-velocity wind ( 45-65 Kmph) and high waves reaching upto 3.5 - 3.7 meters till July 9.

Maximum rainfall on Wednesday

The state received maximum rainfall (state average of 83 mm) on Wednesday as per the latest data released by IMD. The last three days of rain resulted in reducing the total rain deficit of the state from 61% to 42%.

On Wednesday Peermedu and Vadakara received over 190 mm rainfall while five other locations received over 150 mm of rainfall. Padinjarathara Dam (Wayanad) received 170 mm while Kanjirappally (Kottayam), Enamakkal (Thrissur) and Ponnani (Malappuram) received 160 mm each. Kozhikode, Aluva (Ernakulam), Chalakkudy (Thrissur), Thalassery (Kannur) and Mahe received 150 mm each.

Holiday declared

* Holiday declared in Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam.



* Mallappally and Tiruavalla taluks in Pathanamthitta

* Kuttanad taluk in Alappuzha

* Ponnani taluk in Malappuram



* MG University postponed all examinations scheduled on Thursday

* No change in PSC and examinations by Kannur university .

Orange alerts : Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod and Idukki. Yellow alert: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

