Home States Kerala

Artist Namboothiri, iconic illustrator from Kerala passes away

Namboothiri's line sketches were so powerful that they brought to life the simplicity of Kerala's rustic life.

Published: 07th July 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Artist Namboothiri

Artist Namboothiri

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: K M Vasudevan Namboothiri, popularly known as Artist Namboothiri, whose iconic illustrations gave life to many mythical characters in Malayalam literature passed away at Kottakkal in Malappuram district in the wee hours of Friday.

The 97-year-old artist who inspired a golden era of painting and sculpture in Kerala through his unique three-dimensional sketches was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Kottakkal where he breathed his last at 12.21 am on Friday.

Born to Parameswaran Namboothiri and Sridevi Antharjanam of Karuvattu Illam in Ponnani on September 13, 1925, Artist Namboothiri, started drawing line sketches of characters he met around his village using charcoal pieces on the walls of his house at a very young age. Namboothiri had lessons in Sanskrit and traditional Ayurveda medicine during his childhood.

(Photo | Express)

It was famous artist Varikkasseri Krishnan Namboothiri who took him to Madras College of Fine Arts where he was groomed by legends like KCS Panikker. Namboothiri had the opportunity to bring to life the epic characters of legendary writers like M T Vasudevan Nair and V K Narayanankutty Nair (VKN).

MT Vasudevan Nair had once said that it was Namboothiri's Bheema that readers saw in Randamoozham as his line sketches were distinctive. VKN had called him the 'paramasivan of drawings'.

Namboothiri's sketches (Kerala Arts Gallery)

Namboothiri's line sketches were so powerful that they brought to life the simplicity of Kerala's rustic life. As a sculptor, he worked on multiple media like wood, metal, stone, cement and clay. His drawings gave life to many characters in stories and novels that were serialized by literary magazines like Samakalika Malayalam, Kala Kaumudi and Mathrubhumi.

He had won much appreciation for the illustrations based on Sankaracharya's Soundarya Lahari drawn at the request of actor Mohanlal. Namboothiri had worked as the art director for director Aravindan's movies like Utharayanam and Kanchana Seetha.

He had received many honours like Kerala Lalita Kala Akademi's Raja Ravi Varma Award and the State Institute of Children's literature award. He is survived by wife Mrinalini and sons Parameswaran and Vasudevan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K M Vasudevan Namboothiri Malayalam literature Mythical characters
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp