Translation of court judgments into Malayalam using AI tool gathers pace in Kerala

KOCHI: The translation of court judgments from English into Malayalam using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools is gaining momentum in the state. So far, AI-assisted Legal Translation Advisory Committee has translated 317 judgments of the High Court into Malayalam and published them on the court website. In the district judiciary, over 5,186 judgments have been translated from English into Malayalam and are made available on the official websites of district courts.

The committee has been asked to translate and publish in Malayalam at least five judgments from each court in the district judiciary. The High Court is using ‘Anuvadini,’ an AI tool developed by AICTE, Ministry of Education, Government of India, for translation.

It is also proposed to share translated versions to Legal Services Authorities for imparting legal education and awareness, and to various government departments and other stakeholders, including litigants. Through these steps, the High Court aims to ensure access to justice to all, and increased transparency.

And this will also help ensure that court orders and judgments are widely disseminated, which can help promote public awareness of the law, said a committee member. The High Court started providing judgments translated into the Malayalam language to the litigants in February 2023.

Threat or abuse by man towards woman not stalking, says HC

The Kerala High Court has held that a threat or abuse by a man towards a woman who is at loggerheads with him, will not attract the offence of ‘Stalking’. The court issued the order while quashing a case against a Kottayam native, who was an Assistant Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, in Kottayam, seeking to quash a criminal case for allegedly stalking his colleague.

The allegation was that the petitioner repeatedly contacted her over the phone and sent WhatsApp messages with the intent to disturb her. The court said that it is difficult to conclude that the petitioner contacted the woman with the intent to foster personal interaction.

NEET scorecard forgery: HC orders detailed probe

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the district police chief, Kollam, to investigate the case in which a student forged the mark list of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), as per law and find out whether there are more culprits in the case. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan issued the order while closing the petition filed by Samikhan S of Kollam seeking to permit him to participate in the next round of counselling based on the mark sheet he produced. He also sought a directive ordering the National Testing Agency (NTA) to treat him as having scored 468 marks in the NEET 2022.

