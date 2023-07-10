Home States Kerala

Congress, League share same platform, says Sudhakaran

Published: 10th July 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran

KPCC President K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  KPCC president K Sudhakaran has welcomed Muslim League’s decision to not participate in the CPM’s seminar, adding  that it was quite appropriate. He was speaking to reporters in Kannur on Sunday.

“The relationship between the Congress and the Muslim League in Kerala politics is well-known. In the context of the UCC, the Congress and the Muslim League share the same platform. The League will not desert the Congress as they play a vital role in the UDF. Congress has always listened to the opinions of the League, and this will continue in the future,” Sudhakaran explained.

“We are pleased that there are no differences of opinion between the Congress and the League on this matter. The CPM has tried to create division between the Congress and the League. The invitation to the League was a political move to confuse its supporters. The League has proven it will not be trapped by the CPM,” Sudhakaran added. 

Sudhakaran flayed A K Balan for questioning the Congress’ approach towards Muslims, saying it demonstrated Balan’s lack of understanding. He said anyone with common sense would not make such remarks, and the public can understand this. If Balan fails to comprehend the Congress’ position, it is his problem, said Sudhakaran. 

TAGS
K Sudhakaran Muslim League’s decision CPM’s UCC seminar
