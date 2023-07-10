How Vinu, differently abled, found a footing in Kerala

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: As a teenager Vinu severely lacked confidence. Whenever guests visited his house, he would scurry off to his room, finding solace in the isolation. Reason: He was uncomfortable with his disability, which left him paralysed below the knee from birth.

As Vinu entered his 20s, he started believing his disability would impede his progress forever and relegate him to a life confined within the walls of his small bedroom. Hindered by his physical limitations, he was unable to complete his schooling. Until the age of 28, Vinu relied on his mother and elder sister for support. However, his life turned around when some close relatives gifted him a scooter specially designed for the disabled.

“Sometimes, angels come into your life and propel you, granting you the freedom to live. My disability had prevented me from completing my education. I was consumed by fear, and preferred to stay in my bedroom all day long, completely disconnected from the outside world. But my life took a new direction upon receiving the scooter. It allowed me to venture beyond my home, and take a look at the beautiful world outside. In 2007, I completed my tenth grade through the state literacy mission,” Vinu said.

In 2017, Vinu joined “Umbrella by the Differently Abled,” a group of differently-abled people from across the state. The collective primarily aimed to train such individuals in the production of umbrellas, pens, and eco-friendly paper. Once they are trained, the members create the items at home.Speaking about the group, Vinu said, “I realised the importance of earning my self-respect and dignity.

Through one of my mentors, I discovered about the group, where I learnt the art of making umbrellas, pens, and eco-friendly paper. The group strives to instil in us the belief that we can support our brethren who are facing similar challenges. Each district has members who train new members.”

KOLLAM: As a teenager Vinu severely lacked confidence. Whenever guests visited his house, he would scurry off to his room, finding solace in the isolation. Reason: He was uncomfortable with his disability, which left him paralysed below the knee from birth. As Vinu entered his 20s, he started believing his disability would impede his progress forever and relegate him to a life confined within the walls of his small bedroom. Hindered by his physical limitations, he was unable to complete his schooling. Until the age of 28, Vinu relied on his mother and elder sister for support. However, his life turned around when some close relatives gifted him a scooter specially designed for the disabled. “Sometimes, angels come into your life and propel you, granting you the freedom to live. My disability had prevented me from completing my education. I was consumed by fear, and preferred to stay in my bedroom all day long, completely disconnected from the outside world. But my life took a new direction upon receiving the scooter. It allowed me to venture beyond my home, and take a look at the beautiful world outside. In 2007, I completed my tenth grade through the state literacy mission,” Vinu said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In 2017, Vinu joined “Umbrella by the Differently Abled,” a group of differently-abled people from across the state. The collective primarily aimed to train such individuals in the production of umbrellas, pens, and eco-friendly paper. Once they are trained, the members create the items at home.Speaking about the group, Vinu said, “I realised the importance of earning my self-respect and dignity. Through one of my mentors, I discovered about the group, where I learnt the art of making umbrellas, pens, and eco-friendly paper. The group strives to instil in us the belief that we can support our brethren who are facing similar challenges. Each district has members who train new members.”