Muthalapozhi boat tragedy imperils uneasy truce between govt and Church  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The uneasy truce between the state government and the Latin Church following last year’s Vizhinjam protests seems to be on the verge of collapse after some ministers and Church officials resorted to a verbal duel on Monday over the Muthalapozhi boat tragedy.

One fisherman died and three others went missing on Monday morning after their boat capsized at the mouth of Muthalapozhi harbour after being battered by strong waves.

The visit of ministers V Sivankutty, Antony Raju and G R Anil to Muthalapozhi to take stock of the rescue mission reignited the rift that peaked following last November’s alleged police station by members of the Church-backed Vizhinjam Action Council.

The incident precipitated a stand-off that was later resolved through talks.

The ministers were taken aback by the protest of local fisherfolk and relatives of the four fishermen, whose main grievance was that the government did not do enough to rescue the missing men.

They also alleged that authorities have been reluctant to resolve the recurring deaths of fishermen at Muthalapozhi. Sources said the agitators were provoked by one of the ministers who termed the protest stage-managed.

However, Sivankutty was quick to fault Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese vicar general Eugine H Pereira, who is also convenor of the Vizhinjam Action Council.

“He [Eugine] directed people to block the ministers and the district collector. He thought people would listen to him and create a law and order issue. The Vizhinjam protest was led by Eugine. The protest was called off when it elicited a poor response. The past rancour was clear to see. He should not have incited a riot,” Sivankutty said.

Eugine dismissed the allegation that he had given a call to violence and accused Sivankutty of repeating what he had said during the Vizhinjam protest.

“People were ready to talk to the ministers. But they were rude. Party workers were called in to provide them security. When Sivankutty saw me, he told me not to ‘show off’. I am not surprised because even during the Vizhinjam protest he had painted fishermen as rioters and anti-nationals,” Eugine said.

Fisherman’s body recovered

The fisherman who died at Muthalapozhi has been identified as Kunjumon, 40. Those missing are Biju, Mandas and Biju. All the men hail from Puthukurichy and were working on the boat owned by Antony, who is also a native of Puthukurichy. According to sources, the fibre boat in which the four were travelling capsized at the entrance of the harbour around 4 AM as they made their way to the sea. Since it was pitch dark, the incident did not come to the attention of other fishers at first.

On knowing about the incident, the fishermen immediately mounted a search operation and recovered Kunjumon. Though he was breathing, he died en route to the hospital.

In the last nine years, there have been more than 60 incidents of drowning of fishermen in Muthalapozhi and nearby areas.

Eugine Pereira booked

Police have registered a case against Fr Eugine Pereira on the charge of giving provocation with an intent to create a riot. The police suo motu registered a case after three state ministers were blocked by the protesters while they were visiting Muthalapozhi

Protest against minister's comments

The Latin Catholic outfits led by Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) took out a march to the Secretariat, protesting against the comments made by General Education Minister V Sivankutty against Vicar General Eugine H Pereira. The protesters said the minister could not engage sensibly with the people as per the situation and that infuriated the public. The humiliation of Eugine Pereira made matters worse. The protesters demanded that the minister should withdraw his statements

