Neytt rug makes waves again, designer wins DNA Paris award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s vallamkali yet again mesmerises people on a global platform. This time the mesmeric synchronisation of the rowers that wowed the international audience in Paris, the fashion capital of the world, came in the form of a rug. The Vallamkali rug, featuring the boat race in a combination of gold and green, won the prestigious DNA Paris Design Awards 2023 under the Product Design-Eco Design Category.

It also brought the young designer Jamiya Joseph, who designed the rug, to the limelight. Her design not only captured the energy, rhythm and spirit, which is the essence of the boat race but also portrayed the vibrancy, beauty and serenity of Kerala, especially Alappuzha.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 6, 2023. The design was sent for the award by her company Neytt by Extraweave. Speaking about the rug, Jamiya said, “We wanted to capture everything that is Kerala in the design.

Hence, the use of gold and green. The green in our rug represents Kerala’s lush greenery, the serenity of its paddy fields and palm trees. The gold, entwined deeply in the rug’s fabric, represents the cultural and historical roots of Kerala. An integral part of every Keralite’s life, no occasion in the state feels complete without the colour gold.” She said, “Our design is the only entry from India to win the award.”

Explaining more about the rug, Jamiya said, “Our products are sustainable rugs and made using eco-friendly materials. For the Vallamkali rug, we have used the finest quality sisal fibres. These fibres are obtained from the agave plant sourced from South Africa.”

Jamiya, a native of Kuttanad in Alappuzha, said she drew inspiration for the design from her surroundings and experiences. These influences shape her designs, which reflect a blend of traditional elements with modern adaptations.

Each piece she creates has a story to tell, preserving the essence of traditional aesthetics. Jamiya is a graduate in textile design from NIFT, Kannur.

“I am presently working as a senior designer at Neytt by Extraweave, which is a high-fashion rug brand in Kerala. My connection with the company began when I joined it as an intern. Once I completed my internship, the company gave me a job as a designer,” Jamiya said. She has been working with the company for the past two years.

The Vallamkali design, for which she won the DNA Paris Design Awards, was created for Neytt. Besides coming up with unique product designs, we also collaborate with artists and designers worldwide to manufacture exclusive, sustainable designer rugs and carpets using exotic fibres,

Jamiya said.

Neytt gained attention after supplying carpet for the 2023 Met Gala. She said, “The success was the result of a remarkable team effort. The entire Neytt team played a crucial role in bringing my vision to life. Starting with my mentors, Sivan Santosh and Nimisha Srinivas, founders of Neytt by Extraweave, whose guidance and expertise were instrumental in shaping the design.”

She also attributed her success to the company’s design team, consisting of Adarsh P, Kannan K U, Divya Rajesh, Mithila Many, and Rani S Lal.The Vallamkali Rug was also nominated for the Elledeco Design Awards in 2022.

The design was showcased at some of the most prestigious events around the globe, from MAISON & OBJET in Paris to India Design ID hosted by Elle Decor India at Delhi. It is now being housed at One Zero Eight in sync with the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

KOCHI: Kerala’s vallamkali yet again mesmerises people on a global platform. This time the mesmeric synchronisation of the rowers that wowed the international audience in Paris, the fashion capital of the world, came in the form of a rug. The Vallamkali rug, featuring the boat race in a combination of gold and green, won the prestigious DNA Paris Design Awards 2023 under the Product Design-Eco Design Category. It also brought the young designer Jamiya Joseph, who designed the rug, to the limelight. Her design not only captured the energy, rhythm and spirit, which is the essence of the boat race but also portrayed the vibrancy, beauty and serenity of Kerala, especially Alappuzha. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 6, 2023. The design was sent for the award by her company Neytt by Extraweave. Speaking about the rug, Jamiya said, “We wanted to capture everything that is Kerala in the design.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hence, the use of gold and green. The green in our rug represents Kerala’s lush greenery, the serenity of its paddy fields and palm trees. The gold, entwined deeply in the rug’s fabric, represents the cultural and historical roots of Kerala. An integral part of every Keralite’s life, no occasion in the state feels complete without the colour gold.” She said, “Our design is the only entry from India to win the award.” Explaining more about the rug, Jamiya said, “Our products are sustainable rugs and made using eco-friendly materials. For the Vallamkali rug, we have used the finest quality sisal fibres. These fibres are obtained from the agave plant sourced from South Africa.” Jamiya, a native of Kuttanad in Alappuzha, said she drew inspiration for the design from her surroundings and experiences. These influences shape her designs, which reflect a blend of traditional elements with modern adaptations. Each piece she creates has a story to tell, preserving the essence of traditional aesthetics. Jamiya is a graduate in textile design from NIFT, Kannur. “I am presently working as a senior designer at Neytt by Extraweave, which is a high-fashion rug brand in Kerala. My connection with the company began when I joined it as an intern. Once I completed my internship, the company gave me a job as a designer,” Jamiya said. She has been working with the company for the past two years. The Vallamkali design, for which she won the DNA Paris Design Awards, was created for Neytt. Besides coming up with unique product designs, we also collaborate with artists and designers worldwide to manufacture exclusive, sustainable designer rugs and carpets using exotic fibres, Jamiya said. Neytt gained attention after supplying carpet for the 2023 Met Gala. She said, “The success was the result of a remarkable team effort. The entire Neytt team played a crucial role in bringing my vision to life. Starting with my mentors, Sivan Santosh and Nimisha Srinivas, founders of Neytt by Extraweave, whose guidance and expertise were instrumental in shaping the design.” She also attributed her success to the company’s design team, consisting of Adarsh P, Kannan K U, Divya Rajesh, Mithila Many, and Rani S Lal.The Vallamkali Rug was also nominated for the Elledeco Design Awards in 2022. The design was showcased at some of the most prestigious events around the globe, from MAISON & OBJET in Paris to India Design ID hosted by Elle Decor India at Delhi. It is now being housed at One Zero Eight in sync with the Kochi Muziris Biennale.