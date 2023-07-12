Home States Kerala

Vietnamese airline announces new flight between Kochi and Ho Chi Minh City

Airline authorities said the Kochi- Ho Chi Minh City route will be operated with a frequency of four flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Published: 12th July 2023 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

vietjet

Vietjet aircraft. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

KOCHI: Vietjet, a Vietnamese airline, has announced a first-ever direct flight route from Kerala to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam from August 12.

The announcement came days after Vietnamese Ambassador, Nguyen Thanh Hai, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 5 and promised to start a direct flight service between Ho Chi Minh City and Kochi.

Vietjet said with the commencement of the new route from Cochin International Airport, the airline will be operating a total of 32 Vietnam-India flights every week.

Airline authorities said the Kochi- Ho Chi Minh City route will be operated with a frequency of four flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

"The flights from Kochi will depart at 23:50 (local time) and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 06:40 (local time). The return flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 19:20 (local time) and arrive in Kochi at 22:50 (local time)," the airlines said in a release.

After his meeting with the Vietnamese Ambassador nearly a week ago, Chief Vijayan, in a tweet, said that the direct flight service would enhance ties between Kerala and Vietnam and also boost the state's tourism and development.

Speaking at an event held here last week announcing the launch of the new route from Kochi, the Vietnamese Ambassador to India had termed the opening of the route connecting Kochi and Ho Chi Minh City by Vietjet as a breakthrough, creating a new impetus for economic - trade - tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between Viet Nam and South India.

"With the favourable geographical location of Ho Chi Minh City in particular, and Vietnam in general, visitors will easily explore destinations across Vietnam as well as from Vietnam to other countries and regions around the world," Hai had said in the release.

Jay L Lingeswara, Vice-President (Commerce) of the airline had said that with this new route, Vietjet will increase connectivity between Vietnam and India.

The company expects to make significant contributions to the tourism growth of Kerala, India and Vietnam via its wide range of products and services accompanied by competitive and reasonable fares.

Vietjet flights are currently operating from Mumbai, New Delhi, and Ahmedabad, connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The airline said in the first five months of this year, 1,41,000 passengers from India visited Vietnam, and it is expected to reach 500,000 visitors this year.

"Previously, in 2022, the number of Indian visitors to Vietnam grew impressively, reaching 137,900 arrivals, ranking ninth in the 10 markets sending tourists to Vietnam the most. Vietjet's new route is expected to bring about 10,000 more passengers from the southern region of India to Vietnam in 2023," the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veitjet Ho Chi Minh City
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp