HC questions delay in paying salaries to KSRTC employees

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the non-payment of last month’s salary to the employees of the KSRTC, the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the KSRTC Managing Director to be present online on the next posting date to explain if salaries are not paid by July 20.

Justice Devan Ramachandran remarked, “The same story is repeating. The salary to the employees of KSRTC has not yet been paid for the last month.”

The counsel for the KSRTC informed the court that the transport corporation had sought assistance from the government, and it is expected that an amount of Rs 30 crore would be credited soon. This amount would be disbursed to the employees without any unnecessary delay.

The court issued the directive in response to petitions against the delay in salary payments and noted that such cases had been pending before the court for over a year.

The court further highlighted that various suggestions provided in interim orders to address the situation had, at least on the surface, been disregarded by the stakeholders.

Transport Minister blames Finance department for the delay

Transport Minister Antony Raju blamed the finance department for the delay in disbursing salaries for KSRTC employees. According to him, the finance department has been irregular in paying the monthly aid of Rs 50 crore.

“This month the finance department approved only Rs 30 crore and we are yet to receive it. An earlier demand for Rs 60 crore is yet to be approved,” said the minister. The delay in salary payment has raised protests among employees.

