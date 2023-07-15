Home States Kerala

GST council’s decision favourable to state: Finance Minister

Lottery is the largest employer in the unorganised sector providing livelihood to many people and disbursing prizes worth Rs 7,000 crore a year.

Published: 15th July 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

K N Balagopal. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision of the GST council to levy 28 per cent GST on online gaming, horse racing and casinos on full value is favourable to the state, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said. “It happened because the Kerala government took a strong stand on the issue.

The state’s demand was that the rate should be fixed on the full value,” he said after releasing the new emblem, logo and advertisements of the State Lotteries Department. The decision will help the interests of the State Lotteries. Or else the tax on lotteries would have been challenged in court, he said.

Lottery is the largest employer in the unorganised sector. It provides livelihood to many people. The department disburses prizes worth Rs 7,000 crore a year. A sum of Rs 3,000-3,500 crore is given as agents’ commission. 

The new emblem of the department was designed by caricaturist and painter Rethish Ravi and the logo was by Satyapal Sreedhar. Also, two new ads were released at the function. Lotteries director Abraham Renn presided over the function.

Renn warned people against fake apps and websites in the name of State Lotteries. The department is taking legal steps against them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online gamingGSTLottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp