GST council’s decision favourable to state: Finance Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision of the GST council to levy 28 per cent GST on online gaming, horse racing and casinos on full value is favourable to the state, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said. “It happened because the Kerala government took a strong stand on the issue.

The state’s demand was that the rate should be fixed on the full value,” he said after releasing the new emblem, logo and advertisements of the State Lotteries Department. The decision will help the interests of the State Lotteries. Or else the tax on lotteries would have been challenged in court, he said.

Lottery is the largest employer in the unorganised sector. It provides livelihood to many people. The department disburses prizes worth Rs 7,000 crore a year. A sum of Rs 3,000-3,500 crore is given as agents’ commission.

The new emblem of the department was designed by caricaturist and painter Rethish Ravi and the logo was by Satyapal Sreedhar. Also, two new ads were released at the function. Lotteries director Abraham Renn presided over the function.

Renn warned people against fake apps and websites in the name of State Lotteries. The department is taking legal steps against them.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision of the GST council to levy 28 per cent GST on online gaming, horse racing and casinos on full value is favourable to the state, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said. “It happened because the Kerala government took a strong stand on the issue. The state’s demand was that the rate should be fixed on the full value,” he said after releasing the new emblem, logo and advertisements of the State Lotteries Department. The decision will help the interests of the State Lotteries. Or else the tax on lotteries would have been challenged in court, he said. Lottery is the largest employer in the unorganised sector. It provides livelihood to many people. The department disburses prizes worth Rs 7,000 crore a year. A sum of Rs 3,000-3,500 crore is given as agents’ commission. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The new emblem of the department was designed by caricaturist and painter Rethish Ravi and the logo was by Satyapal Sreedhar. Also, two new ads were released at the function. Lotteries director Abraham Renn presided over the function. Renn warned people against fake apps and websites in the name of State Lotteries. The department is taking legal steps against them.