Mananthavady honours Minnu Mani by renaming major junction after her

Ronnie Kuriakose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following Minnu Mani’s stellar performance in the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh, which was her maiden call-up to the senior India women’s team, the Mananthavady panchayat in Wayanad, her home district, has taken a unanimous decision to rename a major junction here after her.

The move was floated by none other than Jacob Sebastian, the panchayat vice-chairman and someone who shares a close connection with Minnu and her family.

“I was her teacher once. It was very heartening to see her performance, and I firmly believe that Minnu will be an inspiration for many others. Hence this move and it was welcomed without even the slightest opposition,” Jacob told TNIE.

The Thalassery-Valliyoorkavu junction will be called the Minnu Mani junction after a formal ceremony on Minnu’s return to Wayanad. Though the panchayat’s initial decision was to see a road named after Minnu, they finalised on a junction as the former involved too much red tape.

According to Noorisha, a member of the Wayanad Cricket Association, it is likely the first time a junction is named after a cricketer in the district. “It was a very surprising move [to rename the junction] but a happy one. Everyone here is very delighted. We are eagerly awaiting Minnu’s return,” said Mini, her sister.

Sports fraternity and residents hailed the move. “This is indeed a big, positive step, and I must commend the panchayat members for it. They have given Minnu’s feats the highlight it deserves,” said Justin Fernandes, the coach of Kerala Cricket Academy, Wayanad.

“Now, when someone arrives at the junction, they are reminded of Minnu’s accomplishments and will know what hard work and dedication can help achieve,” Justin added.

Vinod S Kumar, secretary of the Kerala Cricket Association, too hailed the move. “It will see more women embrace cricket. Minnu has indeed shown that it is possible, and what a performance she delivered. Minnu will soon be a mainstay of the team, no doubt!” he said.

Minnu, for long a linchpin of the Kerala women’s team, had a dream start to her career in blue when she picked up a wicket in her very first over, finishing 1/21 after three overs. She was the pick of the bowlers in the second match, wherein she clinched two wickets for just nine runs in four overs, which also included a maiden.

In the final game, though India lost, Minnu shone brightly by scalping two wickets and effecting a run-out. India Women won the 3-match series 2-1.

KOCHI: Following Minnu Mani’s stellar performance in the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh, which was her maiden call-up to the senior India women’s team, the Mananthavady panchayat in Wayanad, her home district, has taken a unanimous decision to rename a major junction here after her. The move was floated by none other than Jacob Sebastian, the panchayat vice-chairman and someone who shares a close connection with Minnu and her family. “I was her teacher once. It was very heartening to see her performance, and I firmly believe that Minnu will be an inspiration for many others. Hence this move and it was welcomed without even the slightest opposition,” Jacob told TNIE.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Thalassery-Valliyoorkavu junction will be called the Minnu Mani junction after a formal ceremony on Minnu’s return to Wayanad. Though the panchayat’s initial decision was to see a road named after Minnu, they finalised on a junction as the former involved too much red tape. According to Noorisha, a member of the Wayanad Cricket Association, it is likely the first time a junction is named after a cricketer in the district. “It was a very surprising move [to rename the junction] but a happy one. Everyone here is very delighted. We are eagerly awaiting Minnu’s return,” said Mini, her sister. Sports fraternity and residents hailed the move. “This is indeed a big, positive step, and I must commend the panchayat members for it. They have given Minnu’s feats the highlight it deserves,” said Justin Fernandes, the coach of Kerala Cricket Academy, Wayanad. “Now, when someone arrives at the junction, they are reminded of Minnu’s accomplishments and will know what hard work and dedication can help achieve,” Justin added. Vinod S Kumar, secretary of the Kerala Cricket Association, too hailed the move. “It will see more women embrace cricket. Minnu has indeed shown that it is possible, and what a performance she delivered. Minnu will soon be a mainstay of the team, no doubt!” he said. Minnu, for long a linchpin of the Kerala women’s team, had a dream start to her career in blue when she picked up a wicket in her very first over, finishing 1/21 after three overs. She was the pick of the bowlers in the second match, wherein she clinched two wickets for just nine runs in four overs, which also included a maiden. In the final game, though India lost, Minnu shone brightly by scalping two wickets and effecting a run-out. India Women won the 3-match series 2-1.