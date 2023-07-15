New Rubber Bill will strengthen sector, says commerce ministry

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Amid concerns over the Centre’s move to introduce a new Rubber Bill and Act, replacing Rubber Act 1947, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, additional secretary in charge of plantations at the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, convened a meeting of stakeholders at the Rubber Board headquarters on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, Bhatia said that the concerns about the new Rubber Bill and the future of the Rubber Board are baseless. He added that the activities of the Board will continue as before.

“Certain amendments are being made in the Bill only to improve the functioning of the Board. The Rubber Bill was formulated after seeking the views of all stakeholders in the rubber sector and the general public,” he said.

Bhatia added that the Commerce Ministry’s fresh round of discussions with the stakeholders was arranged to make the Bill flawless.

“Redundant and obsolete provisions in the existing Act need to be removed. Similarly, new provisions should be included to improve the performance of the Rubber Board. The new Bill proposes only some changes that would help provide an enabling environment for the growth of the rubber industry, including rubber cultivation, marketing and manufacturing. Farmers need not worry about the new Bill,” he said.

Meanwhile, farmers’ representatives said the discussion with the Commerce Ministry representative was productive and successful.

According to Babu Joseph, general secretary of the National Federation of Rubber Producers Societies (NFRPS), the government has in principle accepted most of the suggestions put forth by the stakeholders.

“The government has agreed that a provision to check the quality of imported rubber will be stipulated in the bill. Provision will be made for powers to revise from time to time the norms for imports in proportion to exports. The Bill will include Rubber Producers’ Societies (RPS) as organisations recognised by the Rubber Board and will get representation in the Board as well,” said Joseph.

