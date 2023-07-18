NITC looking to tap industry for faculty

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a notable move that could further strengthen the bridge between academia and industry, the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) is all set to appoint sectoral experts as faculty. By doing so, it hopes to increase collaboration with industries, research and development institutions, and national and international universities.

The initiative will involve appointing industry experts and researchers as professors of practice, and visiting and adjunct faculty members.

“We want to promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research and facilitate wider and deeper interactions of NIT Calicut faculty, students and researchers in all of our departments, schools and centres,” said Prof Prasad Krishna, director, of NITC.

The collaboration will assure enhanced opportunities for students and faculty to collaborate with industries and research institutions, he added.

NITC authorities are planning to engage eminent persons from industry or R&D organisations as professors of practice on a full-time basis. The initiative aims to assuring a deep understanding and appreciation of the best practices as applied in real-world settings in a particular field of study.

“We are also looking for visiting and adjunct faculty from industry and R&D organisations to be appointed as professors, associate professors and assistant professors,” said Dr Jose Mathew, professor of the Department of mechanical engineering and chairperson of the Centre for Industry-Institutional Relations.

'Initiative will help students

"The appointment of experts will help us promote the integration of academic scholarship with the practical experience of professionals in a given field," he said.

Professors of practice should have a minimum of 10 years of experience and should have at least a bachelor’s degree in engineering/architecture/design/medicine or a master’s in sciences/ humanities/management/education/law.

“All the posts are short-term contract positions, initially for a period of one year and extendable for a period of three years, or up to the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier,” said Dr Jose. The initiative will help students collaborate with industries, he added.

