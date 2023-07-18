Oommen Chandy's mortal remains to be flown to Thiruvananthapuram today; funeral on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mortal remains of senior Congress leader and two time Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram from Bangalore on Tuesday afternoon and the funeral will be in Kottayam on Thursday. 79-year-old Chandy, who was ill the past many months, died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday.

The body, that is being brought in an air ambulance, will be taken to his house at Jagathy at 2 pm. Later, his body will be kept for the public to pay homage at Durbar Hall of Secretariat at 3 pm. After being kept at St George Orthodox Cathedral at Palayam, the body will be brought to the Congress state headquarters Indira Bhavan at Vellayambalam at 6 pm.

Later in the evening, Chandy's body will be taken to his house at Puthuppally in Kottayam and then to Thirunakkarara grounds for the public to pay homage. The body will then be brought back to his house. The body will be laid to rest at St George church in Puthupally at 2 pm on Thursday.

