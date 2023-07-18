Home States Kerala

Oommen Chandy's mortal remains to be flown to Thiruvananthapuram today; funeral on Thursday

The body, that is being brought in an air ambulance, will be taken to his house at Jagathy at 2 pm. Later, his body will be kept for the public to pay homage at Durbar Hall of Secretariat at 3 pm.

Published: 18th July 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mortal remains of senior Congress leader and two time Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram from Bangalore on Tuesday afternoon and the funeral will be in Kottayam on Thursday. 79-year-old Chandy, who was ill the past many months, died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday.

The body, that is being brought in an air ambulance, will be taken to his house at Jagathy at 2 pm. Later, his body will be kept for the public to pay homage at Durbar Hall of Secretariat at 3 pm. After being kept at St George Orthodox Cathedral at Palayam, the body will be brought to the Congress state headquarters Indira Bhavan at Vellayambalam at 6 pm.

Later in the evening, Chandy's body will be taken to his house at Puthuppally in Kottayam and then to Thirunakkarara grounds for the public to pay homage. The body will then be brought back to his house. The body will be laid to rest at St George church in Puthupally at 2 pm on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Oommen Chandy funeral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp