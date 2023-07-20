PDP Chairman Abdul Nasar Madani arrives at state capital

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: PDP Chairman and 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasar Madani, reached the state capital on Thursday. The Supreme Court had permitted Madani to go to Kollam to visit his ailing father.



Madani landed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at around 1.30 pm and proceeded to his residence at Anwarssery in Sasthamcotta, Kollam.

Party leaders and close relatives were present at the airport to escort him to Kollam.

According to his close aide and PDP General Secretary Mylakkadu Shah, due to Madani's fragile health, his family and party have restricted visitors.



Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed Madani to visit his ailing father in Kollam. The SC had however imposed restrictions on Madani's movement, specifically preventing him from leaving Kollam district.

However, a recent order allowed him to leave the district for medical treatment anywhere in the state.

As per the bail conditions, Madani must report to a designated police station in Kollam every two weeks and is permitted to leave the district for treatment. Also, he will not be provided security by the Karnataka or Kerala police.

