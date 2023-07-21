Home States Kerala

Abdul Nasar Madani arrives in Kerala

Speaking to the media, the 2008 Bengaluru blasts accused Madani expressed his optimism about the recent decision of the Supreme Court, allowing him to stay in Kerala for treatment.

KOLLAM:  PDP chairman and 2008 Bengaluru blasts accused Abdul Nasar Madani arrived in Kerala on Thursday. The Supreme Court had earlier restricted Madani’s movement, preventing him from leaving Kollam district. In a recent order, however, the court permitted him to seek medical treatment in the state and visit his ailing father in Kollam. 

Speaking to the media, Madani expressed his optimism about the recent decision of the Supreme Court, allowing him to stay in Kerala for treatment. He then visited his father and paid respects at his mother’s grave. Due to Madani’s fragile health, his family and party have restricted visitors, said close aide and PDP general secretary Mylakkadu Shah. 

According to bail conditions set by SC, Madani is required to report to a designated police station in Kollam every two weeks and is allowed to leave the district for treatment. He will not be provided security by either Karnataka or Kerala police.

