Elephant, tiger count reports today; dip in numbers feared

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the forest department set to submit the Kerala wild elephant and the Wayanad tiger enumeration reports to Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Friday, concerns have been raised regarding a substantial decline in both populations.

According to sources, the block count of wild elephants, which is based on direct sightings, is in the range of 1,900 to 2,600. This indicates a nearly 65 per cent decline in the elephant population, from 7,490 in 2011. Sources, however, said data based on dung count estimated a healthy population. The 2017 enumeration reported a population of 5,706 elephants in the state.

According to reports, the tiger population in Wayanad wildlife sanctuary, which stood at 125 in the 2018 census, has come down to 90. “The elephant population is estimated based on a block count, which involves direct sightings and dung count. Direct sightings will be low, based on the field team’s visit to selected areas. The final figure, involving the dung count, will be higher.

For instance, in 2017, the enumeration estimated a population of 5,706 wild elephants, after direct sightings placed the number at just 3,054,” said former deputy conservator of forests N C Induchoodan.

Environmentalists believe the population of wild elephants has declined due to the fragmentation of forests and increased human activity in forest areas, including the operation of stone quarries.

The two enumerations were conducted between May 17 and 19. The additional principal chief conservator of forests (administration) was the nodal officer while the field directors of Periyar and Parambikulam tiger sanctuaries coordinated the process.

A team led by Parambikulam Tiger Conservation Foundation scientist M Balasubramanian compiled the data. To estimate the tiger population, 312 camera traps were set up inside the sanctuary and data over 45 days was evaluated. Apart from the tiger population, the distribution of prey base has also been evaluated.

