End of an era: Ananthapuri FM goes off air 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After 18 years of broadcasting, the state’s first and most celebrated FM channel, Ananthapuri FM in Thiruvananthapuram, has signed off. Prasar Bharti officially shut down the FM channel, inviting widespread protests from its almost 45 lakh listeners. It is learned that even the employees of the channel were unaware of the move.

Ananthpuri FM, which started broadcasting on Kerala Piravi day in 2005, was closed following the Union government’s decision to stop the broadcasting of local FMs.

The channel had a wide listener base in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts. Ananthapuri FM was known for its content and selection of songs. Train timings, water supply, and traffic announcements were also brought to the masses through the channel.

According to the new notification, there will be no more broadcasting on 101.9 MHz on which the channel was available. Only regular broadcasts from Aakashvani’s Thiruvananthapuram station will be aired, starting from Saturday. However, it is reported that some programmes on the FM will be included in the Akashvani station.

Meanwhile, Kanchiravam, an organisation of radio listeners, has come out with a protest against the Union government’s decision.

Rumours about shutting down the Ananthapuri FM had been going on for some time now. The FM was rechristened ‘Vividh Bharti Akashvani Malayalam’ on January 1, 2022, with several changes in the programmes. The move to include Hindi programmes in the channel had drawn public ire. Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas had written to the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and Prasarbharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi regarding the matter.

Thiruvananthapuram city corporation council even passed a resolution, introduced by Mayor Arya Rajendran, demanding not to change the name and content of the FM. Union Minister V Muraleedharan also intervened in the matter. With this, the FM became ‘Ananthapuri Vivid Bharti Malayalam’.

Meanwhile, former leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has written to Gaurav to revoke the decision to shut down Ananthapuri FM.

