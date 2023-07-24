After long gap, Kerala govt approves funds to upgrade cochlear implant devices

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst mounting criticism over the alleged neglect of the cochlear implantation programme aimed at helping children hear properly, the health department is now in damage control mode.

The State Health Agency (SHA) has recently approved over Rs 59 lakh to upgrade cochlear implantation machines for 25 children. The allocated funds will be channelled through the Social Security Mission.

The development came shortly after concerned parents raised complaints, stating that the project initiated by former chief minister Oommen Chandy had been ignored by the government, particularly after the scheme’s transfer from the social justice department to the health department.

However, Health Minister Veena George refuted these allegations.

“There is false propaganda that the government has abandoned the Shruthi Tarangam project. Earlier, the Social Security Mission of the social justice department was running the Shruthi Tarangam project. The decision to take over the scheme to the health department was aimed at streamlining the project. The final transfer procedures are being completed,” she said in a statement.

The minister also added that the government aims to provide complete protection to the children involved in the Shruthi Tarangam scheme. “There is nothing to worry about,” she said.

As part of the plan, the cochlear implantation machine’s upgradation for existing applicants will be made through Social Security Mission while the treatment of new registrants is through SHA under the health department.

The SHA will provide the necessary financial assistance.

A technical committee was constituted and an action plan was prepared for the project’s implementation. According to the plans, the government will empanel more hospitals for cochlear implant surgery.

The patients can register directly at the empanelled hospital, said the statement.

Parents unconvinced

Despite the government’s reassurances, parents of the affected children remain unconvinced by the minister’s statement.

“There has been a lot of delay in taking action on implant upgradation, maintenance and new surgeries. The government approved a meagre amount after we made our issues public following Oommen Chandy’s death,” said Navas Edathinnayil state president of the Cochlear Implantees Association and Charitable Society (CIACS).

“The delay in addressing the hearing issues has a detrimental effect on the children’s ability to pick up speech, language and their self-esteem,” he added.

According to the Cochlear Implantees Association and Charitable Society (CIACS), around 360 children are currently affected due to the lack of support for upgrading their hearing devices.

Additionally, around 50 children below the age of three have been waiting for government approval for cochlear implant surgeries under the ‘Shruthi Tarangam’ scheme for the last six months.

Parents also complained that despite the intervention of the local self-government department (LSGD) to streamline procedures in December 2019, regular maintenance of the devices has become difficult.

Still a long way to go

Over Rs 59 lakh to upgrade cochlear implantation devices for 25 children

Only meagre amount, allege parents

360 children affected due to lack of support for upgrading hearing devices

50 children below the age of 3 still waiting for govt approval for Cochlear implant surgeries

Despite LSGD intervention, regular maintenance of devices difficult

