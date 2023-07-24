Chandy Oommen most likely to emerge as Oommen Chandy's heir apparent

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chandy Oommen or Achu Oommen? Five days after the passing of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, speculations are rife in political circles regarding his political heir.

Cherian Philip, the director of Congress’ political school, expressed his opinion on Facebook, stating that Chandy Oommen is the most suitable candidate to carry on the legacy. However, Congress state president K Sudhakaran’s initial comment about the Oommen Chandy family deciding on the heir apparent caused confusion, which he later clarified.

Achu Oommen’s declaration that she is not interested in politics came as a huge relief to her brother, Chandy Oommen, who aspires to continue his late father’s legacy in the Puthupally Assembly constituency.

Although a majority of Congress leaders have not openly endorsed Chandy Oommen, Cherian Philip publicly supported him in his Facebook post.

Most Congress leaders are currently silent on the matter, as they believe it is inappropriate to discuss candidature while the family is mourning Oommen Chandy’s death. They feel that the family should be given at least a week to grieve gracefully.

In his Facebook post, Cherian Philip highlighted Chandy Oommen’s lifelong involvement in politics, his understanding of the Congress culture, and his experience with Oommen Chandy’s style of functioning.

“He came up the tough way through his hard work and capabilities, eventually becoming the Youth Congress leader at both the State and national levels. Chandy Oommen walked barefooted alongside Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” wrote Cherian Philip.

The Congress state leadership is expected to discuss candidature for Puthupally after the party’s memorial meeting for the late leader on Monday.

Senior Congress MP K Muraleedharan mentioned that there is no rush to decide on the candidate.

Sudhakaran’s comments on holding talks with Oommen Chandy’s family received backlash within the party.

He also requested the CPM leadership not to field a candidate in Puthupally out of respect for Oommen Chandy.

However, LDF convener E P Jayarajan countered that such sentiments are not in line with politics and stated that the LDF and CPM are ready to face the by-election.

