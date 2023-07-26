Vigilance raids MVD testing grounds & driving schools in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday conducted raids at selected licence testing grounds of motor vehicle departments and driving schools in the state. The raids were held following tip-offs received by the VACB which hinted that corrupt practices prevailed in issuing driving licences and the working of the driving schools.

According to the vigilance statement, inspections were held in 60 testing grounds and about 170 driving schools. During the raids, the vigilance sleuths found several malpractices, the sources said.

“The inspections were mounted after we got information that several driving schools and MVD staff were involved in tainted practices in providing driving licences to those who did not pass the tests,” said a vigilance officer.

According to the officer, the VACB also received information that certain MVD officials deliberately conducted driving tests without cameras, which is against the rules. The officers also did not take any measures to repair the cameras and helped many of those who had failed the test obtain licences.

The officer further said the working of several driving schools has also been under scanner. Many of them do not have trained instructors. While they use the documents of certified instructors, those with less experience are teaching the students.

The MVD officials responsible for monitoring the driving schools and their functioning failed to perform their task and did not report the matter to the higher authorities, the officer added.

“Functioning of many driving schools poses a threat to the public. Apart from lacking experienced instructors, they also use vehicles without dual control systems. This poses safety challenges. All these irregularities are overlooked by the corrupt elements in the MVD,” the officer said.

