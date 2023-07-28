Jayarajan issues ‘mortuary’ threat to yuva morcha in Kerala

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The controversy that erupted following A N Shamseer’s alleged remark against Hindu gods hit a new low on Thursday after former CPM district secretary P Jayarajan warned Yuva Morcha activists against threatening the speaker, saying the place of those doing so will be “in the mortuary.”

“The place of Yuva Morcha activists who dare to raise hands against Speaker Shamseer will be in the mortuary,” Jayarajan said after inaugurating the LDF’s ‘Save Manipur’ programme at Thalassery in Kannur.

He said Shamseer was an elected public representative and any attack against him will be resisted by the people. He was responding to Yuva Morcha state general secretary K Ganesh’s speech during the outfit’s protest march to Shamseer’s camp office in Thalassery on Tuesday, in which the latter flayed the speaker for his alleged remarks against Hindu gods and said he should not expect Hindus to be tolerant always.

“Shamseer made the derogatory remarks against Hindu gods because he thinks that he will not suffer the same fate as that of Joseph master,” Ganesh had said, referring to the 2010 palm chopping case of T J Joseph.

Shamseer had courted row over the remarks he made while speaking at an event at Kunnathunad a few days ago.

