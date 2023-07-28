Missing Kerala man traced alive after wife confessed to killing him, says was 'scared of her'

By Express News Service

IDUKKI/PATHANAMTHITTA: In a dramatic turn of events, a 36-year-old man, whom his wife claimed to have killed around two years ago, was traced to Thodupuzha on Friday, much to the surprise of the police. Noushad, a native of Padam in Pathanamthitta, had been working as a casual labourer in a house at Thommankuthu ever since he left his home nearly two years ago, said the police.

On Tuesday, Noushad’s wife, Afsana, told the cops investigating her husband’s disappearance that she had killed him and buried his body parts on the premises of their rented house at Paruthippara in Pathanamthitta district.

While the police were searching for his mortal remains at various places, as pointed out by Afsana, Noushad was at Thommankuthu unaware of the developments. According to the police, Noushad didn’t contact his family and friends since his ‘disapperance’ and was not using a mobile phone. Though the police are relieved now that the ‘missing’ man has been traced, questions remain regarding his wife’s disclosure. Noushad was traced by a senior civil police officer on duty at the Thodupuzha DySP office.

Noushad said he left his home fearing for his life. “I left home after some local residents manhandled me when I quarrelled with my wife,” Noushad told reporters at the Thodupuzha DySP office.

He said he had no clue why Afsana told the police that she had murdered him. He also said he doesn’t want to return to his family. Konni DySP T Rajappan, who heads the investigation team, said Noushad was produced before the Ranni Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in connection with the missing case and the court set him free.

Court to hear Afsana’s bail plea today

The bail application of Afsana, who was arrested by the Koodal police on Thursday for misleading investigators and destruction of evidence, among other charges, will be considered by the court on Saturday. “We will inform the court that we don’t need Afsana’s police custody,” Rajappan said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Afsana, 25, who hails from Nooranad in Alappuzha, had told the Koodal police during interrogation that she had killed her husband and buried the mutilated remains of his body on the premises of their rented house near Paruthippara in Erathu grama panchayat. Following this, she was arrested on Thursday.

Though the police on Thursday searched the house compound and other places that Afsana pointed out, they could not find the man’s remains.

