Child abducted from Aluva by migrant labourer found murdered

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The body of the five-year-old girl, who was abducted by a migrant labourer on Friday evening was found abandoned near Aluva market, wrapped in a gunny bag on Saturday afternoon.

Chandni, daughter of Neethikumari and Manjay Kumar Tiwari, who was living in a rented house near Thayikattukara Garage Railway gate was abducted by Asfaq Alam, an Assam native from her house around 3.30 pm on Friday.

Neethu Kumari and Manjay Kumar Tiwari are natives of Gopal Gunj in Bihar and have been staying in Aluva for the past two years.

The police arrested Asfaq Alam after identifying him from the CCTV footage. However, a drunk Asfaq Alam confessed that he handed over the child to a man identified as Zaheer.

Though the police launched a statewide search for the child, it yielded no result. Meanwhile, the body of the child was spotted at a dumping yard close to Aluva Market on Saturday afternoon.

Manjay Kunar and Neethu Kumari have four children and Chandni is the youngest. Chandni was a Std 1 student at the Thayikkattukara Government School.

Allegedly, on Friday, Asfaq Alam had gone to the 5-year-old's house and took her out. Alam, who had come to the locality a few days ago was a neighbour of the family. It was found that Asfaq Alum had taken the child to a shop and given her some juice after which he boarded a bus along with the child.

