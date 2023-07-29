Home States Kerala

Child abducted from Aluva by migrant labourer found murdered

The police arrested Asfaq Alam after identifying him from the CCTV footage. However, a drunk Asfaq Alam confessed that he handed over the child to a man identified as Zaheer. 

Published: 29th July 2023 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at the spot near Aluva Market where Chandni's body was found on Saturday. Chandni (Inset). (Photo | Special arrangement)

Police personnel at the spot near Aluva Market where Chandni's body was found on Saturday. Chandni (Inset). (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The body of the five-year-old girl, who was abducted by a migrant labourer on Friday evening was found abandoned near Aluva market, wrapped in a gunny bag on Saturday afternoon.

Chandni, daughter of Neethikumari and Manjay Kumar Tiwari, who was living in a rented house near Thayikattukara Garage Railway gate was abducted by Asfaq Alam, an Assam native from her house around 3.30 pm on Friday.

Neethu Kumari and Manjay Kumar Tiwari are natives of Gopal Gunj in Bihar and have been staying in Aluva for the past two years.

The police arrested Asfaq Alam after identifying him from the CCTV footage. However, a drunk Asfaq Alam confessed that he handed over the child to a man identified as Zaheer. 

Though the police launched a statewide search for the child, it yielded no result. Meanwhile, the body of the child was spotted at a dumping yard close to Aluva Market on Saturday afternoon.

Manjay Kunar and Neethu Kumari have four children and Chandni is the youngest. Chandni was a Std 1 student at the Thayikkattukara Government School.

Allegedly, on Friday, Asfaq Alam had gone to the 5-year-old's house and took her out. Alam, who had come to the locality a few days ago was a neighbour of the family.  It was found that Asfaq Alum had taken the child to a shop and given her some juice after which he boarded a bus along with the child. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aluva abduction five year old
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp