KSRTC bus catches fire in Thiruvananthapuram; passengers safe

The incident took place around 8.30 am when the KSRTC ordinary Venad bus was proceeding to Thiruvananthapuram from the Attingal bus depot.

Published: 29th July 2023 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus that caught fire at Chembakamangalam on NH 66 between Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A KSRTC bus carrying 36 passengers caught fire following a breakdown at Chempakamangalam on NH 66 near Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. However, no casualties were reported following timely intervention by the driver and the conductor after they found smoke fumes billowing out from the engine.

The incident took place around 8.30 am when the KSRTC ordinary Venad bus was proceeding to Thiruvananthapuram from the Attingal bus depot. When the bus reached Chembakamanagalam, between Vengodu and Korani, it stopped abruptly due to a breakdown.

Following this, the driver and the conductor came out of the bus and checked the engine. Soon, some auto-rickshaw drivers and onlookers alerted the driver about the smoke and flames coming out under the bus. Suddenly, they alerted all the passengers to get out of the bus and switch it off. Soon, they managed to push the bus to the roadside, and suddenly the bus caught fire. The bus has been completely gutted by the fire.

The fire was contained with the efforts of locals and the fire and rescue team from Attingal fire station. Two units pressed into service and doused the fire within an hour. The incident also caused traffic congestion on NH 66 for one-and-a-half hours. Later, the bus was shifted to the nearby garage. The passengers were provided with another bus to reach their destinations. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

