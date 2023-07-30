93-year-old rights activist in Kerala arrested for protest he led seven years ago

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Kozhikode Medical College police on Saturday arrested 93-year-old rights activist and a former Naxalite, Ayinoor Vasu in connection with a protest he led against the alleged encounter killings of two Maoists by the police seven years ago.

Vasu's arrest has raised a few eyebrows in Kerala. Vasu declined to opt for bail and went to prison and said he would fight the case on his own against the "dictatorial" left-front government.

When he was produced before a court on Saturday evening, the magistrate advised him to apply for bail and go home, but he declined, sources said.

The case relates to a protest led by Vasu against the fake encounter killings of "Maoists" Koppam Devarajan and Ajitha Kaveri inside the Nuilambur forests in Malappuram.

Vasu is also known as "GROW" Vasu for his association with the Gwalior Rayons Organisation of Workers (GROW). He headed the workers' movement against the Gwalior Rayons at Mavoor, Kozhikode, which led to the closure of the unit.

Vasu's arrest was reportedly recorded as part of executing a long-pending warrant against Vasu after he failed to appear before a court issued by the Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate court.



