Aluva murder: Victim’s teachers, neighbours in shock  

KOCHI: The brutal murder of the five-year-old girl, of Thaikkattukara, has come as a shock to her neighbours and teachers. Aluva native Nirmala who introduced the child to the world of letters, is yet to come out of the shocking news that her favourite student is no more. Nirmala, who taught the child and her siblings at Anganwadi, told TNIE that nobody can think of murdering the child who always approached people with a smile.

Nirmala worked at the Anganwadi where the victim studied for three years before being admitted to the first standard at a school at Thaikkattukara. “She was eager to learn Malayalam and English. Though her parents were financially struggling, I insisted that they admit her to the school as she was a bright student. I know her family closely. The man behind the act must be an animal,” she said.

The child’s elder sister is seven-years-old. The younger sister is four-years-old and her brother is two-years-old. Due to financial issues, the victim’s mother started going to work recently.

The child was close to neighbours and residents at Garage Junction. Naushad K, a railway employee who resides near her house, said the child was very friendly.

“She easily mingled with anyone. Maybe the accused took advantage of it and lured her. She visited our house daily. My daughter used to teach her,” he said. Naushad alleged that the owner of the building where the accused Asafak Alam stayed never maintained any records of people living there. “Anyone can take a room there. Some take rooms on a daily basis and some others for monthly rent,” he said.

Ruby Jiji, ward councillor and social welfare standing committee chairman of Choornikkara panchayat said she had given an award to the victim in May this year as part of a farewell function held at the Anganwadi. “We know the family very well. The accused was staying at the same building as the victim’s family, which was rented to migrant workers. It seems the police did not keep a record of the inmates,” she said.

Area behind Aluva market hub of anti-social activity

Agitated traders and headload workers alleged that the area behind the Aluva market, from where the body of the five-year-old rape and murder victim was recovered, is a hub of anti-social activity. “The area where the body was found is used as a waste dump. Although there are CCTV cameras installed, no action is taken against people engaging in illegal activities.

Migrant workers gather at night to consume liquor and drugs,” said Qasim, a trader. Headload worker Tajudhe-en said police patrols rarely cover the location. “Market activity peaks from 5 AM to 9 AM after which only a few shops remain open. We have never seen a patrol unit in this part of the market,” he said. Vendors and people who work in the market have decided to file a complaint with Ernakulam Rural police chief demanding proper lighting in the market.

