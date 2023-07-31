Aluva girl gets tearful farewell

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Her brutal end had shaken them to the core. Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded on Sunday as people in their hundreds emerged to pay their last respects to the five-year-old girl who was found murdered a day after she went missing from her home in Aluva.

Local residents, including elderly women, mothers and their children, lined up on either side of the road as the mortal remains were taken from a school at Thaikkattukara to the funeral ground at Keezhmadu, near Aluva, where she was laid to rest.

Around 7 am, the body was brought to the school from Kalamassery medical college hospital. From early morning, grievers in large numbers made their way to the school. On seeing the funeral casket, students, mothers and teachers were visibly filled with grief, with some struggling to contain their tears. The victim’s parents and three siblings, who were also present at the school, were inconsolable.

All those who arrived to pay homage expressed their outrage at the brutal killing. The last rites were performed at the funeral ground around 11 am. The minor girl, who was abducted from her house in Choornikkara on Friday, was found dead after a nearly 21-hour search. Her body was found abandoned in a marshy area behind the Aluva fish market on Saturday afternoon.

The postmortem revealed that the girl had been sexually assaulted. Police arrested Bihar native Asafak Alam, 28, who stayed near the girl’s residence. Alam has reportedly confessed to the crime. Keezhmadu grama panchayat authorities made the arrangements for the burial. “The crematorium and burial ground had been closed for maintenance. However, we intervened and opened the ground for the burial considering the plight of the family, who have no connections here,” said grama panchayat president Sathi Lalu.

Cong to take out march to Aluva police station

Raji Santhosh, president of Choornikkara grama panchayat, told TNIE that the panchayat will take steps to provide assistance to the family. “We will convene a special council meeting to provide all assistance, including rehabilitation of the migrant family,” she said. Raji said the CCTV camera installed by the panchayat at the Pullinchode garage provided visuals that proved crucial in the pol ice investigation.

MLAs Anwar Sadath, Roji M John, Aluva municipal chairperson M O John and others were present during the funeral. Meanwhile, the absence of government representatives at the funeral has drawn criticism from various corners. Anwar Sadath accused the government of serious lapses and disrespect, as not even one government representative turned up for the funeral.

He demanded the government to provide compensation to the family. “A fool-proof probe should be conducted in the case. The chargesheet should be filed soon to ensure maximum punishment to the accused,” he said, adding that police should intensify night patrolling in Aluva town. The MLA also demanded the appointment of a special prosecutor to complete the trial proceedings soon.

The Congress will take out a march to Aluva police station on Monday, alleging lapses on the part of police to trace the girl immediately after getting the complaint. “Minister P Rajeeve, who is in charge of the district, and the collector did not come to pay respects to the girl. The Congress will stage protests at the block level and take out a march to the Aluva police station on Monday,” said DCC president Mohammed Shiyaz. BJP state president K Surendran also paid homage to the girl at the Thaikkattukara school.

Alam remanded

Kochi: Asafak Alam, the Bihar native who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering the five-year-old girl, has been sent to judicial custody by the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate.

