Devaswom concerns delay Kathakali Museum repair

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: The much-awaited renovation of the Kottarakkara Thampuran Memorial Museum of Classical Arts, popularly known as the Kottarakkara Kathakali Museum, has encountered a significant roadblock, with persistent delays stalling the project. The archaeology department, responsible for the restoration, has attributed the setback to objections raised by the Devaswom Board, which owns the 350-year-old building. After the department took it on lease from the board in 2010, the museum was declared a protected monument in 2019.

Over the past nine months, the department held numerous meetings with the board in an attempt to assuage their concerns. Initially, the board objected to converting the building into the Kathakali Museum, despite having supported it previously. Subsequently, when renovation proposals were presented, further objections were raised, primarily revolving around a misapprehension that ownership of the building would transfer to the department following renovation.

“The department has made several attempts to reassure the board. We clarified in writing that ownership of the building would not transfer to us after renovation. However, their persistent objections continue to impede progress,” said E Dinesan, director of the archaeology department.

The museum stands as a proud repository of life-size statues of kathakali and mohiniyattam dancers in their traditional costume. It also houses a collection of exquisite books, ornaments and costumes once owned by revered masters of the classical arts. Regrettably, the building’s once-sturdy roof has succumbed to the vagaries of time and weather, resulting in frequent leaks that now threaten the preservation of the treasured collection. “The urgency for renovation cannot be overstated.

In the previous fiscal year, the state government allocated over `33 lakh for the project. We also outsourced the work to a private party. Despite our earnest efforts, objections from the board and local residents have hindered progress. Once we receive an assurance from the board, we will immediately commence work,” added Dinesan.

Meanwhile, K Ananthagopan, president of the Devaswom Board, assured that discussions are ongoing. “The government aims to initiate work in the first week of August. We will soon be sending our reply to the archaeology department regarding our position on the proposed restoration,” he said.

KOLLAM: The much-awaited renovation of the Kottarakkara Thampuran Memorial Museum of Classical Arts, popularly known as the Kottarakkara Kathakali Museum, has encountered a significant roadblock, with persistent delays stalling the project. The archaeology department, responsible for the restoration, has attributed the setback to objections raised by the Devaswom Board, which owns the 350-year-old building. After the department took it on lease from the board in 2010, the museum was declared a protected monument in 2019. Over the past nine months, the department held numerous meetings with the board in an attempt to assuage their concerns. Initially, the board objected to converting the building into the Kathakali Museum, despite having supported it previously. Subsequently, when renovation proposals were presented, further objections were raised, primarily revolving around a misapprehension that ownership of the building would transfer to the department following renovation. “The department has made several attempts to reassure the board. We clarified in writing that ownership of the building would not transfer to us after renovation. However, their persistent objections continue to impede progress,” said E Dinesan, director of the archaeology department.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The museum stands as a proud repository of life-size statues of kathakali and mohiniyattam dancers in their traditional costume. It also houses a collection of exquisite books, ornaments and costumes once owned by revered masters of the classical arts. Regrettably, the building’s once-sturdy roof has succumbed to the vagaries of time and weather, resulting in frequent leaks that now threaten the preservation of the treasured collection. “The urgency for renovation cannot be overstated. In the previous fiscal year, the state government allocated over `33 lakh for the project. We also outsourced the work to a private party. Despite our earnest efforts, objections from the board and local residents have hindered progress. Once we receive an assurance from the board, we will immediately commence work,” added Dinesan. Meanwhile, K Ananthagopan, president of the Devaswom Board, assured that discussions are ongoing. “The government aims to initiate work in the first week of August. We will soon be sending our reply to the archaeology department regarding our position on the proposed restoration,” he said.