Going against flow, Molly smashes age barrier

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Molly George embodies the very essence of tenacity in tackling life’s currents. A spirited 66-year-old, she navigates gurgling rivers with the grace of a seasoned aquanaut, driven by an innate passion for swimming. Rekindling an old, forgotten taste for the waters, the retired school teacher has emerged as a medal-winning swimmer.

Currently, she is preparing for the next state championship for veterans. With every stroke, she defies the constraints of age. With every splash, she makes a statement that it’s never too late to pursue one’s dreams. Molly’s journey, marked by imprints of her father’s martial prowess and the nostalgia of riverine adventures, speaks volumes of her unyielding spirit.

She grew up amidst plentiful rivers and lush vegetation in Thodupuzha. Her father, Joseph, was a Kalari exponent, and she found herself naturally drawn to mastering its combative techniques at a tender age. “My father had all the weapons and other items needed for Kalaripayattu, like the ‘urumi’ and shields,” Molly reminisces, as she reflects on the ‘warrior’ in her.

“We used to practise together.” In 1975, the family relocated to an estate in Pazhambalacode in Palakkad. Life changed, and Molly’s swimming and kalari sessions came to an end. Two years later, she joined SN College, Alathur, to pursue BSc in biology. After education, Molly joined as a teacher at S.M.M. HSS in Pazhambalacode in the early ’80s.

She got married to a fellow teacher, George Vettikuzhi, in 1984. Life turned topsy-turvy as George died in 1992, leaving Molly alone to tend to their two daughters, Gimiya and Sheethal. “I was 54, and felt my primary responsibilities as a mother were over,” Molly recalls. “I rekindled my passion for swimming, which I had given up at 14, and began practising at the Cheerakuzhy dam.”

Soon, she started swimming back and forth across the 110mwide Gayathri river, often demonstrating her backstroke skills and ability to ‘float’ on water for up to 10 minutes. Molly channelised her entire focus on competitive swimming, raring to put her skills to the test. “Initially, I knew just swimming – terminologies such as freestyle, backstyle, breaststroke, etc., went over my head.

So, I went to Malampuzha to train formally under coach Shashidharan for 15 days.” Subsequently, Molly participated in the state championship for veterans. “I bagged gold in five of the six events, along with one silver,” she gushes. Molly continues to inspire with her zest for life. And it doesn’t end with swimming. She sets aside part of her pension to fuel her wanderlust, having explored destinations like Israel, Africa, the Andamans, Lakshadweep, and Manali.

