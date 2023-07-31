Home States Kerala

Going against flow, Molly smashes age barrier

Rekindling an old, forgotten taste for the waters, the retired school teacher has emerged as a medal-winning swimmer.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Molly George (inset) swimming in the Gayathri river at Pazhambalacode, Palakkad.

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  Molly George embodies the very essence of tenacity in tackling life’s currents. A spirited 66-year-old, she navigates gurgling rivers with the grace of a seasoned aquanaut, driven by an innate passion for swimming. Rekindling an old, forgotten taste for the waters, the retired school teacher has emerged as a medal-winning swimmer.

Currently, she is preparing for the next state championship for veterans. With every stroke, she defies the constraints of age. With every splash, she makes a statement that it’s never too late to pursue one’s dreams. Molly’s journey, marked by imprints of her father’s martial prowess and the nostalgia of riverine adventures, speaks volumes of her unyielding spirit.

She grew up amidst plentiful rivers and lush vegetation in Thodupuzha. Her father, Joseph, was a Kalari exponent, and she found herself naturally drawn to mastering its combative techniques at a tender age. “My father had all the weapons and other items needed for Kalaripayattu, like the ‘urumi’ and shields,” Molly reminisces, as she reflects on the ‘warrior’ in her.

“We used to practise together.” In 1975, the family relocated to an estate in Pazhambalacode in Palakkad. Life changed, and Molly’s swimming and kalari sessions came to an end. Two years later, she joined SN College, Alathur, to pursue BSc in biology. After education, Molly joined as a teacher at S.M.M. HSS in Pazhambalacode in the early ’80s.

She got married to a fellow teacher, George Vettikuzhi, in 1984. Life turned topsy-turvy as George died in 1992, leaving Molly alone to tend to their two daughters, Gimiya and Sheethal. “I was 54, and felt my primary responsibilities as a mother were over,” Molly recalls. “I rekindled my passion for swimming, which I had given up at 14, and began practising at the Cheerakuzhy dam.”

Soon, she started swimming back and forth across the 110mwide Gayathri river, often demonstrating her backstroke skills and ability to ‘float’ on water for up to 10 minutes. Molly channelised her entire focus on competitive swimming, raring to put her skills to the test. “Initially, I knew just swimming – terminologies such as freestyle, backstyle, breaststroke, etc., went over my head.

So, I went to Malampuzha to train formally under coach Shashidharan for 15 days.” Subsequently, Molly participated in the state championship for veterans. “I bagged gold in five of the six events, along with one silver,” she gushes. Molly continues to inspire with her zest for life. And it doesn’t end with swimming. She sets aside part of her pension to fuel her wanderlust, having explored destinations like Israel, Africa, the Andamans, Lakshadweep, and Manali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Molly George
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp