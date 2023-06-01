Home States Kerala

Kerala writer Vellayani Arjunan dies at 90

Arjunan’s service as director of the State Encyclopaedia Institute is most remembered as he played a key role in the preparation of the general encyclopaedia and also the Malayalam encyclopaedia.

Published: 01st June 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eminent scholar, linguist, academician and writer Vellayani Arjunan, 90, who brought the encyclopedia to the masses, died at a private hospital here following a brief illness. 

Honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2008, Arjunan was a prominent figure in the academic, cultural and literary sphere of the state. A postgraduate in four languages, Arjunan was also a recipient of four doctorates and three D-Litt degrees, considered a rare distinction. He has authored over 40 books in different genres. 

Arjunan’s service as director of the State Encyclopaedia Institute is most remembered as he played a key role in the preparation of the general encyclopaedia and also the Malayalam encyclopaedia. Volumes of the encyclopaedia began reaching the common man’s bookshelves after Arjunan devised attractive schemes for its sale. 

Arjunan was born on February 10, 1933. He is survived by his wife Radhamani, children and grandchildren. His daughter A R Supriya is presently the state project director of Samagra Shiksha Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellayani Arjunan Padma Shri award Malayalam encyclopaedia encyclopaedia death
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp