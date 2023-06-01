Kerala writer Vellayani Arjunan dies at 90

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eminent scholar, linguist, academician and writer Vellayani Arjunan, 90, who brought the encyclopedia to the masses, died at a private hospital here following a brief illness.

Honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2008, Arjunan was a prominent figure in the academic, cultural and literary sphere of the state. A postgraduate in four languages, Arjunan was also a recipient of four doctorates and three D-Litt degrees, considered a rare distinction. He has authored over 40 books in different genres.

Arjunan’s service as director of the State Encyclopaedia Institute is most remembered as he played a key role in the preparation of the general encyclopaedia and also the Malayalam encyclopaedia. Volumes of the encyclopaedia began reaching the common man’s bookshelves after Arjunan devised attractive schemes for its sale.

Arjunan was born on February 10, 1933. He is survived by his wife Radhamani, children and grandchildren. His daughter A R Supriya is presently the state project director of Samagra Shiksha Kerala.

