Home States Kerala

Kerala writes to Centre for details on borrowing cap

Move comes as follow-up to high-level meet chaired by Pinarayi

Published: 01st June 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

K N Balagopal

Finance Minister K N Balagopal. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Finance Department has formally requested the Union government to provide details regarding the net borrowing ceiling (NBC) set for the state on open market borrowings (OMBs). This comes as a follow-up to a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

“The Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) has written to the Union officials, seeking information on the borrowing plan and calculations used to determine the NBC for the first nine months. Our further course of action will be based on their response,” Finance Minister K N Balagopal told TNIE. He also mentioned that the state is eligible for a larger borrowing amount, and the matter will be raised with the Union government once they have thoroughly examined the calculation sheet.

The borrowing ceiling issue has become contentious following a heated exchange between Balagopal and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. The latter recently released some data to support his claim that the reduced NBC for the state was meant to account for its off-budget borrowings (OBBs). However, Balagopal stated that the state government has yet to receive the supporting calculation sheet for the NBC.

On Wednesday, Muraleedharan continued the debate on Facebook, posing ten questions to the state minister,  including whether the state government sought clarification from the Union government regarding the NBC before making public allegations.

RETIREMENT BENEFITS
Over 10,000 government employees retired on May 31. Despite financial difficulties, the government has committed to disbursing retirement benefits amounting to I1,000- 1,500 crore, according to the finance minister. He emphasised that the government has never defaulted on retirement benefits, even during the past few years of fiscal  constraints

‘CM IS UNAWARE OF THE STATE’S BORROWING PLAN’
T’Puram: A day after the state government sent a letter to the centre requesting information on the state’s borrowing plan and calculation table, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the Chief Minister is unaware of the situation. Speaking to reporters at Cantonment House on Wednesday, Satheesan maintained that the LDF  government is not aware of the borrowing limit and the current developments.

In response to the chief minister’s accusation that the Opposition is colluding with the BJP regarding the fund borrowing issue, he said the Opposition has not commented on the matter because they are also unaware of the details. Regarding the launch of KFON (Kerala  Fiber Optic Network), Satheesan said, “KFON is being relaunched at I4.35 crore when the state is facing dire financial difficulties. Is such an expenditure really necessary?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NBC OMBs Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala finance dept
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp