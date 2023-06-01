Home States Kerala

Sharad Pawar warns MLA for criticising P C Chacko

Published: 01st June 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

NCP patriarch and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Trouble seems to be brewing in the faction-ridden state unit of the NCP, an ally of the ruling LDF, with party chief Sharad Pawar expressing strong displeasure over the public statements made by Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas against state president P C Chacko. 

Earlier, Thomas had openly flayed Chacko for ‘acting in his own interest and making appointments on his own terms.’ Thomas had asked Chacko to quit as state chief post. 

“Pawar warned Thomas not to act in an undemocratic manner and make statements against Chacko, a senior leader. Thomas’ action is highly objectionable. If he has any complaint against Chacko, he could have raised it at the party forum,” said a press release issued by S R Kohli, permanent secretary, NCP.

Thomas expressed his ire when Chacko tried to intervene in party affairs in his home district Alappuzha. Things took an ugly turn after Chacko appointed S Hameed as the Alappuzha district president while Thomas wanted to retain existing district president N Santhosh Kumar in the post. 

Ever since Chacko was appointed state president, Thomas has been criticising his autocratic style of functioning. 

“Chacko is interfering in the appointment of the Alappuzha district party president of our party. He is trying to ruin the party and wants me to be thrown out. He is trying to impose things, which should be done either by Pawarji or Praful Patel,” Thomas had said. 

