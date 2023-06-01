To be Youth Congress ‘performer’, submit proof of protesting

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Youth Congress seems to have taken its cue from state Congress chief K Sudhakaran’s semi-cadre rhetoric. Now, one has to furnish proof of participation in agitations to enter the fray for YC official posts. It doesn’t stop there. One should have a proven track record of organisational skills, and needs to clear an interview.

This was why many candidates carried a bundle of documents while appearing for the interview conducted by the youth wing of the grand old party at the Congress state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

The papers included a detailed CV highlighting their performance in the past three years and also huge albums containing news clippings and photographs as well as details of cases registered against them for taking part in protests.

Interestingly, the three-day interview proceedings that concluded on Tuesday was not for a specific post in YC, but for inclusion in the outfit’s performers’ list. Figuring in it is must to file nominations for election to select state office-bearers and district presidents.

Certain eligibility criteria were fixed to shortlist candidates. These included age, position, previous work with the organisation, and participation in its programmes and protests. Though a similar interview was conducted in 2019, this is the first time it was done to select performers.

YC national secretary Pushpalatha C B, who was on the interview panel, told TNIE that the election will be held as per schedule. “The interview for the performers is an internal matter. More details cannot be divulged,” she said.

YC interview results pending, candidates worried

The Youth Congress national leadership revised the dates of the election, which is being conducted online in the state for the first time, on the request of the state office-bearers. However, candidates are a bit worried as the names of shortlisted candidates are yet to be announced even a day before the nomination process begins. The last day to file nominations is June 14. Objections can be filed till June 21 and the nominations will be finalised on June 22.

The process is being held prior to the membership drive which will be held from June 28 to July 28. Though many YC state leaders have voiced apprehensions over the selection process, all are in agreement to complete the organisational rejig, which is being done after four years.

YC will hold interviews again to choose the state president. The outfit has abolished electoral college and secret ballot and devised a new format based on membership enrolment to elect state chiefs and other functionaries.

As per the new selection method, those enrolling the maximum number of members will be eligible to become the YC state president. Top three candidates with the most enrolments will be called for an interview and the final selection will be based on ideology and previous organisational work. Other posts will be allocated in the sequence of members enrolled in the 54-member state committee.

KOCHI: The Youth Congress seems to have taken its cue from state Congress chief K Sudhakaran’s semi-cadre rhetoric. Now, one has to furnish proof of participation in agitations to enter the fray for YC official posts. It doesn’t stop there. One should have a proven track record of organisational skills, and needs to clear an interview. This was why many candidates carried a bundle of documents while appearing for the interview conducted by the youth wing of the grand old party at the Congress state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram recently. The papers included a detailed CV highlighting their performance in the past three years and also huge albums containing news clippings and photographs as well as details of cases registered against them for taking part in protests.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Interestingly, the three-day interview proceedings that concluded on Tuesday was not for a specific post in YC, but for inclusion in the outfit’s performers’ list. Figuring in it is must to file nominations for election to select state office-bearers and district presidents. Certain eligibility criteria were fixed to shortlist candidates. These included age, position, previous work with the organisation, and participation in its programmes and protests. Though a similar interview was conducted in 2019, this is the first time it was done to select performers. YC national secretary Pushpalatha C B, who was on the interview panel, told TNIE that the election will be held as per schedule. “The interview for the performers is an internal matter. More details cannot be divulged,” she said. YC interview results pending, candidates worried The Youth Congress national leadership revised the dates of the election, which is being conducted online in the state for the first time, on the request of the state office-bearers. However, candidates are a bit worried as the names of shortlisted candidates are yet to be announced even a day before the nomination process begins. The last day to file nominations is June 14. Objections can be filed till June 21 and the nominations will be finalised on June 22. The process is being held prior to the membership drive which will be held from June 28 to July 28. Though many YC state leaders have voiced apprehensions over the selection process, all are in agreement to complete the organisational rejig, which is being done after four years. YC will hold interviews again to choose the state president. The outfit has abolished electoral college and secret ballot and devised a new format based on membership enrolment to elect state chiefs and other functionaries. As per the new selection method, those enrolling the maximum number of members will be eligible to become the YC state president. Top three candidates with the most enrolments will be called for an interview and the final selection will be based on ideology and previous organisational work. Other posts will be allocated in the sequence of members enrolled in the 54-member state committee.