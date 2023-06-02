19-year-old Kerala student drugged and raped, before dumping her on roadside

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 19-year-old undergraduate student was drugged, raped, and dumped on the side of the Thamarassery Ghat Road. Thamarassery police have identified the accused, and the arrest will be made soon, according to officers.

The complainant, a private college student in Kaithapoyil, Kozhikode, went missing on Tuesday. She was staying as a paying guest near the college.

The college officials informed the student's family about her absence from the college on Tuesday, and as per the complaint of the girl's parents, Thamarassery police filed a missing case.

On Thursday afternoon, the girl was found at the 9th curve of Thamarassery Ghat Road. She was taken to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital, and the medical checkups confirmed sexual assault.

As per the student's statement, she was drugged by a man from Wayanad, taken to different places in Ernakulam and Wayanad, and raped. He left her on Ghat Road.

Thamarassery DySP Ashraf Thangalakkandiyil said that the police are searching for the accused and he will be arrested soon.

