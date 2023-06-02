Opposition takes up cudgels against LDF govt over Loka Kerala Sabha

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF has come up against the LDF government over the Loka Kerala Sabha meeting scheduled to be held in the US following allegations of collecting staggering amounts from NRKs to share the dais with the chief minister.

While state Congress president K Sudhakaran said that the Loka Kerala Sabha has become the synonym of extravagance, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan came out heavily against the LDF government for dividing NRKs into haves and have-nots.

As part of the Sabha, huge sums are being extorted from Keralite expats in the US for sharing dais with the CM at the event, Sudhakaran said. Stating that corruption was in CPM’s DNA, he urged LDF leaders to go to Karnataka for understanding good governance.

“The CM should visit Karnataka to get a dose of inspiration, instead of travelling to a capitalist country like the US or a Communist country like Cuba which is in ruins. There is a lot to learn from Siddaramaiah, who has introduced several progressive schemes within 10 days of being in power,” said Sudhakaran.

Satheesan demanded to know whether Rs 82 lakh have to be coughed up to share the dais with the CM. Extorting money from NRKs is a shameful act, he said.

“Pinarayi is conveying a message to the world that only those having one lakh dollars can share the dais with him and those who do not have enough money should sit outside the gate. Why are the Norka and Pravasi department not initiating a probe? Those behind the extortion should be brought to book. The Opposition’s demand is that the CM should not attend the programme,” said Satheesan.

