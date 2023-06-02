Home States Kerala

Opposition takes up cudgels against LDF govt over Loka Kerala Sabha

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan came out heavily against the LDF government for dividing NRKs (Non-Resident Keralites) into haves and have-nots. 

Published: 02nd June 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition V.D Satheesan. (Photo | EPS)

Leader of Opposition V.D Satheesan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF has come up against the LDF government over the Loka Kerala Sabha meeting scheduled to be held in the US following allegations of collecting staggering amounts from NRKs to share the dais with the chief minister. 

While state Congress president K Sudhakaran said that the Loka Kerala Sabha has become the synonym of extravagance, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan came out heavily against the LDF government for dividing NRKs into haves and have-nots. 

As part of the Sabha, huge sums are being extorted from Keralite expats in the US for sharing dais with the CM at the event, Sudhakaran said. Stating that corruption was in CPM’s DNA, he urged LDF leaders to go to Karnataka for understanding good governance.

“The CM should visit Karnataka to get a dose of inspiration, instead of travelling to a capitalist country like the US or a Communist country like Cuba which is in ruins. There is a lot to learn from Siddaramaiah, who has introduced several progressive schemes within 10 days of being in power,” said Sudhakaran. 
Satheesan demanded to know whether Rs 82 lakh have to be coughed up to share the dais with the CM. Extorting money from NRKs is a shameful act, he said.

“Pinarayi is conveying a message to the world that only those having one lakh dollars can share the dais with him and those who do not have enough money should sit outside the gate. Why are the Norka and Pravasi department not initiating a probe? Those behind the extortion should be brought to book. The Opposition’s demand is that the  CM should not attend the programme,” said Satheesan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loka Kerala Sabha
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp