After police, ED steps in to probe cash-for-verdict scam in Kerala

KOCHI: More trouble is brewing for former Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association president Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who has been embroiled in the cash-for-verdict scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into the lawyer’s money transactions, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The special investigation team (SIT) of the Kerala Police had already initiated a probe against the lawyer for allegedly collecting exorbitant fees from clients on the pretext of bribing judges of the Kerala High Court for favourable verdicts. TNIE had first exposed the scam.

The ED, meanwhile, conducted a primary investigation and filed a report before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence), Kochi.

“The SIT has registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case involves a scheduled offence, so the ED can very well investigate the matter under PMLA, 2002. This is a consequential action by the ED based on the police probe. The ED investigation is in the primary stage, and we are in the process of collecting evidence,” a senior ED officer told TNIE.

The ED team has also sought the report of the vigilance wing of the Kerala HC on Saiby and related documents from the registrar. But they are yet to receive it.

The ED has issued summons to lawyers who gave statements before the SIT, asking them to appear before Assistant Director, ED, Kochi.

One of the lawyers has been summoned on Monday. It was issued on June 2 in the exercise of the powers conferred upon the Assistant Director under section (2) and sub-section (3) of Section 50 of the Act.

The ED has recorded the statement of a witness under Section 164 of CrPC before a magistrate in Ernakulam. “The probe will proceed further, making the witness an approver,” said an ED officer. On whether Saiby would be summoned, the officer said, “The agency will do its homework and then summon him. The police team has already collected details, including bank details. The ED will look into the financial transactions of the lawyer.”

The police registered an FIR against Saiby on February 1 for the offence under Section 420 of IPC and Section 7 of the PCA. The FIR stated that the lawyer collected the money during the period between July 19, 2020, and April 29, 2022. The SIT probe is progressing and they are awaiting the report of the Forensic Science Lab. The police had seized 14 gadgets from the lawyer, which have been sent for scientific examination. The police said they will receive the report by the second week of June. However, the police could not take coercive action against Saiby as a petition filed by him seeking to quash the FIR is pending in the High Court.

The police moved against Saiby based on the report of the Vigilance Wing of the Kerala High Court. The Vigilance report stated that “prima facie there is sufficient material to conclude that advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor has collected huge amounts from his clients stating that these amounts are payable to the HC judges.”

