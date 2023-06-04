Kerala CM to launch K-FON project on June 6

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to launch the K-FON project on Monday, which aims to provide high-speed connectivity to households, commercial institutions, and government offices throughout the state of Kerala. In the initial phase, K-FON will offer internet services to 14,000 financially backward households and 30,000 government offices.

The project inauguration will take place at the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the legislative assembly at 4 pm. During the event, Finance Minister K N Balagopal will launch the K-FON commercial website, while LSG Minister M B Rajesh will launch the K-FON Mobile App. The Power Minister K Krishnankutty will unveil the K-FON modem.

As part of the launch, the chief minister will interact virtually with selected K-FON subscribers from different backgrounds, including economically weaker households, residents of tribal hamlets in Panthaladikkunnu, Wayanad, school students, and a government institution.

The project will initially provide internet access to 100 houses in each legislative assembly constituency based on the list submitted by the local self-governing bodies.

INTERVIEW | ‘K-FON tendering procedures stringent, transparency is ensured’, says MD

K-FON has installed IT infrastructure capable of setting up 40 lakh internet connections across the state. The internet services will start at a speed of 20 Mbps, with the option for higher speeds based on individual requirements.

Currently, K-FON has been successfully installed in 26,492 government offices, out of which 17,354 offices have live internet access. According to K-FON officials, all government offices will have internet connectivity by the end of June, as per the provided list. As of now, K-FON has more than 1,000 household subscribers, and installation of cables for over 7,000 connections has been completed.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to launch the K-FON project on Monday, which aims to provide high-speed connectivity to households, commercial institutions, and government offices throughout the state of Kerala. In the initial phase, K-FON will offer internet services to 14,000 financially backward households and 30,000 government offices. The project inauguration will take place at the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the legislative assembly at 4 pm. During the event, Finance Minister K N Balagopal will launch the K-FON commercial website, while LSG Minister M B Rajesh will launch the K-FON Mobile App. The Power Minister K Krishnankutty will unveil the K-FON modem. As part of the launch, the chief minister will interact virtually with selected K-FON subscribers from different backgrounds, including economically weaker households, residents of tribal hamlets in Panthaladikkunnu, Wayanad, school students, and a government institution.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The project will initially provide internet access to 100 houses in each legislative assembly constituency based on the list submitted by the local self-governing bodies. INTERVIEW | ‘K-FON tendering procedures stringent, transparency is ensured’, says MD K-FON has installed IT infrastructure capable of setting up 40 lakh internet connections across the state. The internet services will start at a speed of 20 Mbps, with the option for higher speeds based on individual requirements. Currently, K-FON has been successfully installed in 26,492 government offices, out of which 17,354 offices have live internet access. According to K-FON officials, all government offices will have internet connectivity by the end of June, as per the provided list. As of now, K-FON has more than 1,000 household subscribers, and installation of cables for over 7,000 connections has been completed.