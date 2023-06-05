Centre under Kerala Forest Research Institute to map state’s frog species, identify key habitats

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Centre for Citizen Science and Biodiversity Informatics under the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) will launch “Monsoon Croaks BioBlitz,” a citizen science drive for mapping the diverse frog species in Kerala on Monday.

“Frogs play a critical role in maintaining ecological balance and act as indicators of wetland and ecosystem health. By mapping their distribution, we can enhance the protection of their habitats and contribute to their conservation,” said KFRI wildlife department head Peroth Balakrishnan.

“The habitats outside protected areas play a significant role in the survival of several red-listed species, including the purple frog, Malabar torrent toad and Anamalai Gliding Frog,” said researcher Sandeep Das who has done extensive study on the endangered species of the Western Ghats.

Identifying key habitats is the crucial first step towards conserving these species, he said. “Frogs belong to the most threatened species and face numerous challenges such as habitat loss, climate change and water pollution apart from the threat posed by the spread of microplastics in waterbodies,” said KFRI director Syam Viswanath.

“There is a lack of information on the presence of frog species both within and outside forested areas. The primary objective of the Monsoon Croaks BioBlitz is to address this knowledge gap by engaging the community,” he said.

Participants of all ages, regardless of their location, can contribute by capturing photographs of frogs and tadpoles or recording the calls of different frog species they encounter. The data can be uploaded through the iNaturalist app, renowned for hosting the largest crowd-sourced biodiversity inventory worldwide.

The Monsoon Croaks BioBlitz will commence on June 5 and run until September 2.

