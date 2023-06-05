NIRF rankings show Kerala universities have better performance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the recently released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, several higher educational institutions in Kerala have demonstrated improvement compared to the previous year. Notably, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has climbed two spots and secured the third position in the rankings for management schools in the country.

IIMK’s score improved from 74.74 in 2022 to 76.48 in 2023 and displaced IIM Calcutta from the top 3 spot.It has now significantly closed the gap with the much older IIMs, a year in which this Institute will be completing 27 years.

In the overall category, the University of Kerala, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), and Calicut University have all improved their performance compared to the previous year. However, Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) slipped one spot in the rankings. The University of Kerala climbed five spots to reach 47th place in 2023, while Cusat improved by six places to secure the 63rd position. Additionally, the National Institute of Technology Calicut, which was not included in the overall category in 2022, secured the 54th rank this year.

IIM Kozhikode campus

Among the universities, the University of Kerala advanced from the 40th rank in 2022 to the 24th rank in NIRF 2023. Cusat also improved its position from 41st to 37th, while Calicut University fell from 69th to 70th. Mahatma Gandhi University also experienced a decline in rank, going from 30th to 31st. In the engineering colleges category, NIT-Calicut demonstrated improvement, climbing from 31st in 2022 to the 23rd rank in 2023. However, the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IISST) in Thiruvananthapuram and IIT Palakkad experienced a decline in their rankings, with IISST dropping from 43rd to 48th and IIT Palakkad falling from 68th to 69th.

In the medical field, the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, fell one rank to secure the 10th position in 2023. However, Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram made its entry into the ranking, securing the 44th spot. In the management category, NIT-Calicut improved its ranking, moving from 84th in 2022 to 75th in 2023. However, Rajagiri Business School’s ranking declined from 74th to 83rd in the same period.

Kerala Agriculture University in Thrissur secured the 15th position in the newly introduced Agriculture and Allied Sectors category in NIRF 2023. Additionally, the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (KUFOS) stood at the 25th position. In the Innovation category, NIT-Calicut attained the 8th rank out of a total of 10 positions.

REPORT CARD

Good

University of Kerala climbed five spots to reach 47th place in 2023, while Cusat improved by six places to secure 63rd position in overall performance

Bad

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram slipped from 43rd to 48th rank. IIT Palakkad ranking dropped from 68th to 69th

