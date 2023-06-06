Home States Kerala

Kerala Minister orders probe into death of engineering student

The death of the student has shaken the student community with her classmates accusing the college authorities of driving her to suicide. 

Published: 06th June 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Shraddha Satheesh, Student suicide, Amal Jyothi Engineering College, Kanjirappilly

The death of Shraddha Satheesh has shaken the student community with her classmates accusing the college authorities of driving her to suicide. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Higher Education Minister R Bindu has directed principal secretary Ishitha Roy to immediately carry out a thorough investigation into the death of 20 -year-old Shraddha Satheesh of Amal Jyothi Engineering College, Kanjirappilly. 

The students and family of the deceased student have accused the college principal and the teachers of emotional harassment that forced Shraddha to take her own life. 

Shraddha was found unresponsive in her hostel room on Friday. However, the students allege that the college authorities told the doctors at the hospital that she had fainted.

“This led the doctors to treat her accordingly and administered glucose. But when she remained unresponsive, the doctors found a mark on her throat. They then informed the police,” said the students of the college who accused the college authorities of high-handedness. 

It is alleged that Shraddha took the extreme step after the teachers seized her mobile phone which she used in the laboratory.  The students of the college have launched an agitation seeking action against those responsible for the death.

