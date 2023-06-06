Home States Kerala

Royal trees to return to Kerala govt’s schedule list

The order permitted landowners to cut naturally grown and planted royal trees on assigned pattaya land.

Published: 06th June 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Teak trees. Image used for representational purpose.

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revenue department has decided to correct the mistake that paved the way for the mass felling of trees, including rosewood, in Muttil, Wayanad. The Land Assignment (LA) Rules will be amended to include the four royal trees — teak, ebony, rosewood and sandalwood — in the schedule of trees vested with the government on both assigned and unoccupied lands.

The trees were omitted from the list during the tenure of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government. It issued an order to amend the rules on August 17, 2017. The order permitted landowners to cut naturally grown and planted royal trees on assigned pattaya land.

Though the Kerala High Court stayed the amendment, the revenue principal secretary issued an order permitting the felling of these trees, except sandalwood on assigned land. This resulted in large-scale tree felling in March 2021. Although the principal secretary’s order was later cancelled by the government to save face, the rules introduced by the amendment remain intact. 

The discrepancy, that went unnoticed by legal, revenue and forest department officials, was finally spotted by revenue officials, who believe it will lead to more unauthorised feelings. The department will issue the new amendment in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revenue Departmentroyal trees
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp