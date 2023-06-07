AI cameras detect 49,000 violations on second day in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) detected over 49,000 traffic offences using the AI-camera surveillance network on Tuesday. The MVD tabulated the numbers from the offences registered from 12 am till 5pm. Thiruvananthapuram (8,454) recorded the most violations, while Alappuzha (1,252) reported the lowest.

However, MVD faced a glitch in the software responsible for generating e-challans, resulting in the suspension of their postal issuance. The department had initially planned to send out 25,000 challans per day. Between 8am and 5pm on Monday, MVD recorded nearly 29,000 violations.

A similar trend was observed on Tuesday, with a total of 29,134 violations detected during the same time period. The number of offences remained consistent on the second day. It is worth noting that the number of violations has significantly decreased since the MVD began issuing penalties for offences starting on June 5.

