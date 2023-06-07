Alby D’Cruz, Kerala’s first Ashoka Chakra recipient, passes away at 87

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alby D’Cruz, the state’s first Ashoka Chakra recipient, passed away here on Tuesday. He was 87. Alby, who received India’s highest peacetime military decoration from the first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, died at his residence at Cheriyathura in the capital following age-related ailments.

The funeral will be held at 10 am on Wednesday at Assumptions church, Cheriyathura. Before the funeral, the Indian Army Wing will offer a ceremonial salute to the departed warrior.

Alby D’Cruz with the

Ashoka Chakra | File pic

The country honoured him with the Ashoka Chakra for his extraordinary bravery during the civil strife with the Naga rebels in the 1960s. In a ceremony held in New Delhi on April 30, 1962, President Dr Rajendra Prasad, presented the Ashoka Chakra to Lance Naik Alby. The then-prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru also congratulated him on the occasion.

While serving in Assam Rifles, Alby took part in the battle with Naga insurgents. He is survived by wife Matilda, sons Gladyston, and Ignatius and daughter Shobha and daughter-in-law Hazel, son-in-law Varghese, daughter-in-law Rubinette, and grandchildren Noel, Judith, Jubin, and Navomi. Transport Minister Antony Raju has expressed condolences over the demise of Alby D’Cruz.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alby D’Cruz, the state’s first Ashoka Chakra recipient, passed away here on Tuesday. He was 87. Alby, who received India’s highest peacetime military decoration from the first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, died at his residence at Cheriyathura in the capital following age-related ailments. The funeral will be held at 10 am on Wednesday at Assumptions church, Cheriyathura. Before the funeral, the Indian Army Wing will offer a ceremonial salute to the departed warrior. Alby D’Cruz with the Ashoka Chakra | File picThe country honoured him with the Ashoka Chakra for his extraordinary bravery during the civil strife with the Naga rebels in the 1960s. In a ceremony held in New Delhi on April 30, 1962, President Dr Rajendra Prasad, presented the Ashoka Chakra to Lance Naik Alby. The then-prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru also congratulated him on the occasion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While serving in Assam Rifles, Alby took part in the battle with Naga insurgents. He is survived by wife Matilda, sons Gladyston, and Ignatius and daughter Shobha and daughter-in-law Hazel, son-in-law Varghese, daughter-in-law Rubinette, and grandchildren Noel, Judith, Jubin, and Navomi. Transport Minister Antony Raju has expressed condolences over the demise of Alby D’Cruz.