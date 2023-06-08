Home States Kerala

Fake experience certificate: Vidya booked for cheating; Agali police to probe

Police register non-bailable cases against her on complaint lodged by college prinicipal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The noose is tightening around Vidya K, who allegedly used a fake experience certificate issued by Ernakulam Maharaja’s College to secure employment as a guest lecturer at three government colleges.

Acting on a complaint registered by the principal of Maharaja’s College on Tuesday, Central police registered non-bailable cases against Vidya. The case will now be handed over to Agali police since the complaint was filed by Attappadi Government Arts and Science College.

Vidya, a postgraduate in Malayalam from Maharaja’s College, had worked as a guest lecturer at Pathirippala Government Arts and Science College in Palakkad and Karindalam Government Arts and Science College in Kasaragod. According to sources, Vidya produced an experience certificate of her having worked as a guest lecturer at Maharaja’s College over two stints, in 2018-19 and 2020-21. “She had passed out only in 2018. Moreover, the college hasn’t advertised a guest lecturer vacancy for the past 10 years in the Malayalam department,” said V S Joy, principal. 

Police have charged Vidya with cheating under three IPC sections that carry a maximum jail term of up to seven years. The investigation will also focus on determining the source of the fake document.
It has emerged that Vidya had taken part in an interview for guest lecturers at Vypeen Government Arts and Science College. “However, she didn’t produce the certificate during that interview,” a source said. She is believed to have used her clout as an SFI leader to create the fake certificate. 

According to KSU state president Aloysius Xavier, Vidya is also doing her PhD as a part-time research scholar at Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS). “If a probe is ordered into her admission to the PhD programme at SSUS, it will reveal that she got in overcoming reservation rules,” he said. However, SSUS officials said admission to the PhD programme is open only to candidates who pass an entrance test and interview.  

Meanwhile, following the revelation that Vidya had presented a fake certificate, the Karindalam college held an emergency council meeting and decided to verify the document. The certificate has been forwarded to Maharaja’s College. Further action will be initiated once a reply is received, authorities said. During her spell at Karindalam, Vidya had taken part in UGC evaluation camps held at Kannur University.

