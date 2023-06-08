Mark list controversy: Arsho alleges conspiracy, Maharaja blames tech glitch 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mark list controversy at Maharaja’s College has taken another dramatic turn as SFI leader P M Arsho alleged a conspiracy, stating that he never registered for the third-semester examination.

The college initially dismissed Arsho’s claims but took a U-turn after the SFI leader came out with evidence in support of his arguments. The college now attributes the entire mess to a technical glitch in the NIC software. The KSU, demanding a probe into the matter, staged a protest that turned violent, resulting in the detention of several student leaders by the police.

In response to the allegations, Arsho took to Facebook, vehemently denying the college principal V S Joy’s statement that he had registered for the third-semester examination. “I hadn’t even submitted the fees for registration. All this can be verified by looking into the account books,” he asserted.

Arsho accused certain individuals with vested interests of attempting to drag him into a controversy. He further alleged that the timing of the mark list incident is suspicious, claiming it was fabricated to derail the ongoing SFI agitation regarding the death of a student at Amal Jyothi Engineering College.

On the other hand, the college principal admitted that the entire issue stemmed from a technical error in the software.

“We are not saying that Arsho is wrong. When students pointed out that Arsho had applied for readmission in the fourth semester and hadn’t submitted the fees for the third-semester examination, we re-examined the matter and scrutinized the relevant documents, including the account books. It was discovered that he had indeed taken readmission in the fourth semester,” clarified the principal.

The principal confirmed that Arsho’s name appeared on the list of students who had registered for the third-semester examination in the system. He assured that an investigation would be conducted into the controversy, with further details to be shared once the investigation concludes. He said this was not an isolated issue.

“The same had happened in the case of other students too,” he added. All these mistakes have been due to a technical error in the NIC software. According to him, a report regarding this has been submitted to the Director of Higher Education. “We have been facing similar problems earlier too and had notified the matter NIC. However, it is yet to be rectified,” he added. Meanwhile, the KSU organized a protest march at the college gate, demanding the dismissal of the controller of examination and a comprehensive probe into the matter.

Congress leadership hits out against SFI leader

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has sought the arrest of SFI state secretary P M Arsho for allegedly forging certificates to help a woman leader get a guest lecturer’s job in a college. Speaking to reporters at Cantonment House, Satheesan said Vidya forged the documents with the connivance of the SFI and senior CPM leaders.

“Arsho, who is facing more than 42 criminal cases, is moving around as if nothing has happened. It is Arsho who helped Vidya thrive. The duo should be arrested immediately,” said Satheesan. Coming down heavily against Arsho, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the youth leader ‘passed’ even though he did not appear for the exams.

