 Kerala ex-cop’s story expected to intensify debate on Justice Sivarajan panel

Hemachandran accused the commission of disregarding the principles of the criminal procedure code and the constitution, suggesting that it acted more like a moral police force. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The soon-to-be-released service story of former DGP A Hemachandran is expected to intensify the ongoing debate surrounding the Justice G Sivarajan Commission, responsible for investigating the solar scam. The commission gained significant attention following the critical remarks made by CPI veteran C Divakaran.

Hemachandran, who led the special investigation team that handled the solar scam cases, expressed critical views on the commission’s mindset and overall approach. In his book, “Neethi Evide” (Where is Justice?), he mentioned that the commission infringed upon individuals’ personal privacy.

Despite the scope of the inquiry being centred around the solar scam and its related matters, Hemachandran believed that the commission focused excessively on the “allied subjects,” neglecting the core scam and its victims.

The service story was initially serialized in the Samakalila Malayalam magazine, a sister publication of The New Indian Express, before being published as a book by DC Books and officially released on Thursday. In questioning the commission’s attitude, Hemachandran, who himself testified as a witness, alleged that Justice Sivarajan displayed a bias in favor of hearing unsavoury remarks about one of the accused, Saritha Nair. 

