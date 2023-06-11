Kerala High Court asks TDB to ensure proper care for temple cows

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the deplorable condition of the cows kept in the ‘goshala’(cow shelter) of Vaikom Sree Mahadeva temple, the Kerala High Court has issued a directive to the deputy devaswom commissioner and the assistant devaswom commissioner of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to ensure the proper care of the cows and bulls by the devaswom staff.

A Division Bench led by Justice Anil K Narendran issued this order in response to a suo motu case related to a recent report highlighting the distressing state of the cows in the ‘goshala’.According to the report submitted by the senior veterinary surgeon from the Government Veterinary Hospital in Vaikom, the goshala currently houses four bulls and three cows. The facility lacks proper ventilation and suffers from poor drainage and a slippery and broken floor.

Additionally, the goshala is situated near the waste dumping area of the temple, leading to foul odors and an infestation of flies. During the inspection, it was also observed that there was a lack of proper watering facilities and inadequate cleaning of the shed.

Regarding the health of the animals, it was noted that two out of the three cows in the goshala are suffering from fly bite allergies. Among the four bulls, one is of the desi breed, and the remaining three are crossbred. One of the crossbred bulls was found to have a mixed infection, which is currently being treated.

Diseases among the animals can be cured with timely and appropriate administration of medication, which may last for a month or two to prevent a recurrence. The health of the desi bull is normal, except for a small healing wound on right hind limb. The court directed the secretary to present the report during TDB’s next meeting.

