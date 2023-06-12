Fake certificate case: Vidya seeks anticipatory bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vidya K Maniyanodi, who has been accused of producing a fake experience certificate to secure a guest faculty appointment at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial (RGM) Arts and Science College in Attappadi has submitted before the Kerala High Court that the case against her has been initiated with apparent malafides to tarnish her career and reputation.

In her anticipatory bail plea, Vidya claimed that a false case has been fabricated against her with ulterior motives to settle political scores. Her counsel argued, “Since a serious non-bailable offence is alleged against her, she fears imminent arrest.”

During the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas requested the view of the state government on the matter. The petition emphasized that “in a case like this, where the petitioner—a lady—is subjected to the trauma of undeserved arrest and incarceration, it would result in serious prejudice and hardship for her.” The plea further stated that the crime had been initiated for political reasons.

The Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case against Vidya, a resident of Trikaripur, Kasaragod, under Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using a forged document as a genuine one) of the IPC. The case came to light when the authorities of RGM Government Arts and Science College raised doubts about the experience certificate submitted by Vidya, who had completed her PG in Malayalam from Maharaja’s College in 2018.

The FIR said Vidya had produced a forged experience certificate during the interview for the post of guest lecturer (Malayalam) at RGM College. The forged certificate was in the name of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College.

Senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, representing Vidya, said Sections 465 and 475 constitute bailable offences. Moreover, the offence under Section 468 is not applicable as the provision of cheating must follow the forgery, which is absent in this instance. He argued that Vidya, an unmarried woman in her mid-twenties, would face a travesty of justice if she were to be arrested and incarcerated.

False claims: Vidya

In her plea, Vidya claimed that a false case has been fabricated against her with ulterior motives to settle political scores.

Her counsel argued that since a serious non-bailable offence is alleged against her, she feared imminent arrest

Vidya expressed her willingness to cooperate with the investigation in every possible manner

The HC has sought the view of the state government

KOCHI: Vidya K Maniyanodi, who has been accused of producing a fake experience certificate to secure a guest faculty appointment at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial (RGM) Arts and Science College in Attappadi has submitted before the Kerala High Court that the case against her has been initiated with apparent malafides to tarnish her career and reputation. In her anticipatory bail plea, Vidya claimed that a false case has been fabricated against her with ulterior motives to settle political scores. Her counsel argued, “Since a serious non-bailable offence is alleged against her, she fears imminent arrest.” During the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas requested the view of the state government on the matter. The petition emphasized that “in a case like this, where the petitioner—a lady—is subjected to the trauma of undeserved arrest and incarceration, it would result in serious prejudice and hardship for her.” The plea further stated that the crime had been initiated for political reasons.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case against Vidya, a resident of Trikaripur, Kasaragod, under Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using a forged document as a genuine one) of the IPC. The case came to light when the authorities of RGM Government Arts and Science College raised doubts about the experience certificate submitted by Vidya, who had completed her PG in Malayalam from Maharaja’s College in 2018. The FIR said Vidya had produced a forged experience certificate during the interview for the post of guest lecturer (Malayalam) at RGM College. The forged certificate was in the name of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College. Senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, representing Vidya, said Sections 465 and 475 constitute bailable offences. Moreover, the offence under Section 468 is not applicable as the provision of cheating must follow the forgery, which is absent in this instance. He argued that Vidya, an unmarried woman in her mid-twenties, would face a travesty of justice if she were to be arrested and incarcerated. False claims: Vidya In her plea, Vidya claimed that a false case has been fabricated against her with ulterior motives to settle political scores. Her counsel argued that since a serious non-bailable offence is alleged against her, she feared imminent arrest Vidya expressed her willingness to cooperate with the investigation in every possible manner The HC has sought the view of the state government