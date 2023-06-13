Congress president Sudhakaran named second accused in Monson fraud case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Close on the heels of the state government giving nod for a vigilance inquiry against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, the crime branch has arraigned state Congress president K Sudhakaran as the second accused in a cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The agency has also summoned the Congress top brass in Kerala to its office at Kalamassery in Kochi on Wednesday for questioning.

Sudhakaran remains silent on CB case

Sudhakaran has been charged under IPC Sections 468, 471 and 420. The first accused is Monson, who is already arraigned in multiple cheating and sexual assault cases and was arrested in October 2021.

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran remained silent on the issue on Monday. He is slated to meet mediapersons in Kochi on Tuesday.

The crime branch had registered the case on the complaint jointly filed by Anoop and five other businessmen. They alleged that Monson duped them of `10 crore between 2017 and 2020 after showing fake bank statements that said several crores of his money was stuck due to the Centre’s norms. He had promised Anoop, Yakoob, Saleem, Shameer, Sidhique and Shanimon that he will return their money once his fund was cleared by the Centre after scrutiny.

Sudhakaran had earlier said he had availed cosmetic treatment from Monson on the recommendation of other Congress leaders. He admitted to visiting Monson multiple times for the treatment.

Besides Sudhakaran, former Kerala State Police Chief Loknath Behera and ADGP Manoj Abraham had also visited Monson’s house. He was also close to IPS officers Lakhman Gugulloth and S Surendran.

At present, Monson is facing trial in a rape case. Around 16 cheating cases are pending against him.

